How to get the Round City Residential Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Gear Chests contain some of the best loot in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and should never be ignored when you come across them as you explore Baghdad. You’ll find three Gear Chests in the Round City, which is one of the harder areas of the game, but eager players can grab sweet loot early if they know where to look.

One of the easier albeit tedious chests to grab in this area is the Gear Chest in the Residential District, so consider traveling here early for a powerful item.

Where is the Gear Chest in the Residential District in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

You’ll need to find an alternative entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Residential District Gear Chest can be found in the southern district of the Round City. Once you travel into the area, the chest should appear on the compass and map. Once you reach the building, you’ll notice the chest is on the first floor behind an inaccessible door.

Don’t bother wasting time with this entrance, as you’ll need to enter the building from the roof. Go ahead and climb the front of the building and make your way to the left-hand side of the structure.

Don’t worry, the bomb respawns if you mess up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After making it to the left side of the roof, you’ll find another inaccessible door that is barred from the inside. Directly behind this door is a spawn point for a throwable explosive, which grants access to the building on the top level. But you can’t grab the explosive and scale walls at the same time, so you’ll need to get creative.

Move the crates into these positions to reach the next part of the puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Directly past the explosive is a path that leads to two movable stacks of crates. You’ll also find a small crate on the edge of the roof, which you can climb up while holding the explosive. However, before grabbing the bomb, go ahead and move one stack of crates against the smaller crate and the other right in the middle of the space between the ledge above and the first stack of crates.

Once the crates are moved into position, you can grab the explosive and jump across the movable objects to the next rooftop.

The last thing to do is grab your loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you reach the next ledge, take a hard left and cross the rope connecting to the original building where the Gear Chest is located. Once you cross, you’ll find a breakable piece of the floor that the explosive can destroy. Go ahead and throw the bomb you’ve been carrying to create an opening into the house.

Make your way down to the first floor to find the Gear Chest. In my playthrough, I found the Hidden Ones outfit in this chest, which cuts your health in half but also increases damage by 50%. This item isn’t guaranteed to spawn here, but you should open the chest as soon as possible to collect a rare item.

About the author