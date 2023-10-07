How to get the Lost Book near the Great Mosque in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features six Lost Books that you can find and return to the House of Wisdom, but collecting the books is easier said than done. After finding a Lost Book, you’ll have to figure out how to grab it, which typically involves a small puzzle.

One of the first Lost Books you’ll encounter is near the Great Mosque, which is relatively easy to collect. However, it can be confusing if you don’t think outside the box.

How do I open the door for the Great Mosque Lost Book?

You’ll need to enter through the second story to find this Lost Book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lost Book is located southwest of the Great Mosque on the first floor of a random building. Once the Lost Book symbol appears on your map, you’ll notice the doorway to the building is blocked, meaning you’ll need to find another way in.

Just above the doorway to the right is an open window that you climb through to gain access to the building. Once inside, make your way down the staircase on the right side of the room. However, the door at the bottom of the staircase is also blocked, meaning you cannot enter from this area.

But the good news is there is an explosive vase visible from the stairway, which you can hit with a well-placed throwing knife. Destroying the explosive vase will cause the front door to be accessible, and you can climb back out to enter through the original entrance.

Once inside the first-floor room, you can grab the Lost Book on a nearby crate to add another rare piece of literature to your collection.

About the author