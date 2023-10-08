How to get the House of Wisdom Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

This Lost Book is just across the river from the House of Wisdom.

Finding the six Lost Books scattered around Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is simple, but adding them all to your collection can be tricky. Most require you to complete a short puzzle or obstacle to grab them, with some being easier than others.

One of the easiest Lost Books to obtain is also the closest to the House of Wisdom, allowing you to turn in the rare item with little trouble.

How do I find the Lost Book near the House of Wisdom in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The first thing you’ll need to do is break down the front door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lost Book near the House of Wisdom is located north of the building right within the walls of the area. The house is tucked in a corner alongside the wall, and you’ll find a wooden door on the first floor.

There is also a window leading to the second floor, but it is barred from the inside. The only way to get inside the house is by destroying the wooden door blocking the entrance, which should break after one attack.

Once inside, you’ll encounter a movable bookcase blocking the stairway leading to the second floor. Pull the bookcase towards the wall, and you’ll create a clear path to the top floor where the Lost Book is located.

Once you grab the book, run to the House of Wisdom across the river to immediately turn in the item. You’ll receive a Scholar Favor Token for your trouble and will mark off another Lost Book from your list of things to find.

