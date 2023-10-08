How to get the Dur Kurigalzu Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is full of Gear Chests scattered around the map that contain new weapons, items, and upgrades. Most chests are tough to find and even harder to access, so expect a challenge before you can grab the sweet loot.

Players can find a Gear Chest beneath Dur Kurigalzu, which is guarded by several enemies in an underground area.

Where is the Dur Kurigalzu Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The first step in finding the chest is climbing the large rock formation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dur Kurigalzu Gear Chest is located deep beneath the dig site in this remote area. You’ll find the area just north of the Caravanserai where you’ll eliminate your first target early in the story. Once you reach this area, climb to the top of the cliff to survey the area and populate your world map.

After taking a look around, take the leap of faith into the dark hole, which contains a pull of water at the bottom. Be careful, as this is a restricted area with several guards that will attack on sight.

After climbing out of the water, you’ll encounter one unsuspecting guard that can be taken out with ease. Further down the cavern are four more guards, although an explosive barrel and the Assassin’s Focus ability make them easy prey.

After eliminating this group, take a second to move the barrier on the left side of the room. You’ll find throwable explosives in the hidden area, which are needed to progress further beneath the dig site. Use one explosive to take out the two or three guards in the next room, and use another to break the debris on the left side of the wall to open the next part of the path.

This hidden chest contains the Hidden One Dagger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After clearing the way, you’ll find yourself at the top end of a deep cavern with the chest below. There is one more guard directly in your path, with four more in the area below. Stealth-kill the first guard and break the chain on the rocks near the cliff to crush two enemies below. One of the remaining guards will move to investigate the noise, leaving them separated and creating the opportunity to take them out one by one.

Now that all guards have been dealt with, climb down and grab the Hidden One Dagger from the Gear Chest. This dagger creates a cloud of poison gas after you get a melee kill on a poisoned enemy. This has wonderful synergy with the throwing knife enhancement that poisons enemies.

Make sure to also grab all nearby loot, as there are dozens of coins lying on the ground.

