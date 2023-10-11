How to eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In quite a few Assassin’s Creed Mirage missions, particularly toward the end of the game, you’ll be required to eavesdrop on people to gather intelligence, but the actual process of doing so won’t always be explained in the clearest of terms.

Fortunately, once you understand the steps, eavesdropping goes from a frustrating obstacle to a valuable part of your Assassin toolkit, like parkour and looking great in a hood.

How do you eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The first step of eavesdropping in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is finding a hiding place. You can’t listen in on secret conversations unless you’re out of sight, so a place to keep yourself from your targets’ view is essential. Any form of hiding place will work, from benches to haystacks, and there will always be one conveniently nearby if you’re eavesdropping as part of a story mission.

Find a bench and listen to the secrets spill. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’re seated (or concealed), all you need to do is align your central reticle over the people speaking and press the Focus button. Note that this is different from Assassin’s Focus—the Focus function, which is used to direct the camera to important story elements and eavesdrop on conversations, is accessed by clicking the right stick on console or clicking the scroll wheel on PC.

With Basim seated and your camera focused, the only step remaining is to sit back and let your target expose every detail of their nefarious scheme, no doubt. You’ll walk away with some new intel for your Investigation Board and a newfound sense of pride in yourself for having figured out this tricky mechanic.

