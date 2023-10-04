How to claim your Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses

If you were keen and pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Mirage ahead of time, then no doubt you’ll be looking to claim your free pre-order bonuses and goodies.

Who doesn’t love a tempting pre-order bonus to make you commit to a game early? Well, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has followed suit, and Ubisoft has provided some bonus content for those who wanted to be a part of history.

Here’s how to secure your pre-order bonuses so that you can don your assassin getup and sharpen your blades with peace of mind.

How to redeem Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses

Image via Ubisoft

If you pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Mirage and made yourself eligible for its pre-order bonuses, then you need to claim it with your activation key.

According to Ubisoft’s help and support page, “You need to activate the key you received with your pre-order purchase.” Typically, the code will need to be redeemed on your platform’s default store, such as the PlayStation Store for PS5 users.

As an example, here’s how to redeem the code on PS5:

Locate your activation key. Go to the PlayStation 5 Store. Select “Redeem Codes.” Type in the full 12-digit code and click “Redeem.” Accept the item and select to download it.

Once downloaded, the bonus should now be ready and waiting for you the next time you load up Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft warns that each key can “only be used once,” so make sure you’re using it on the correct account.

What rewards are included with Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-orders come with the “The Forty Thieves” bonus quest.

This is an additional mission that adds a bit more gameplay and longevity to your Mirage playthrough.

Players will need to complete the “Branching Out” quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage before they can take on The Forty Thieves. This is a mandatory prerequisite, according to Ubisoft. So, simply play the game until you reach Branching Out and then report to Roshan in Baghdad to start The Forty Thieves.

