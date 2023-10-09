Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have New Game Plus?

Ready for another round?

basim standing next to a palm tree
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The New Game Plus feature allows players to experience titles from different perspectives, and it has been a part of a few past Assassin’s Creed titles.

Considering how historically captivating AC titles can be, there are players who would like to have a second run through Ubisoft’s creation, and that question echoes louder as you near the end of AC Mirage’s storyline.

If you’re looking for an excuse to extend your stay in Baghdad, you’ll want to know whether AC Mirage has New Game Plus. Generally, players don’t get to find out whether the feature exists until they finish the game themselves. However, that’s where the community strikes, as players who finish the story first inform others.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in AC Mirage?

There is no New Game Plus mode in AC Mirage; the feature has been missing from the franchise since Valhalla. Though AC Odyssey had a New Game Plus mode, Ubisoft chose not to include it in Valhalla and now Mirage.

Can you continue playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage after finishing the game?

basim looking off to the side in assassin's creed mirage
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can keep playing AC Mirage after beating the game. You’ll only need to wait for the endgame credits to roll, and you’ll find yourself back in Baghdad with all of your gear.

Upon your return to Baghdad, you’ll get to freely roam the map again. I took this opportunity to find all the collectibles I missed during my playthrough and also completed many side quests in the process, like finding three pages in A Life’s Work.

While it’s nothing like a New Game Plus adventure, the free-roaming opportunity you’ll get after finishing AC Mirage will allow you to collect all the achievements you may need for that sweet Platinum.

Related
How to get the Northern Oasis Gear Chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
How to get the Four Markets Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re like me and don’t consider any title you finish as completed without a Platinum trophy, the real AC Mirage grind will actually begin after the credits.

About the author
Gökhan Çakır

Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.

More Stories by Gökhan Çakır