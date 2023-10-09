Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have New Game Plus?

The New Game Plus feature allows players to experience titles from different perspectives, and it has been a part of a few past Assassin’s Creed titles.

Considering how historically captivating AC titles can be, there are players who would like to have a second run through Ubisoft’s creation, and that question echoes louder as you near the end of AC Mirage’s storyline.

If you’re looking for an excuse to extend your stay in Baghdad, you’ll want to know whether AC Mirage has New Game Plus. Generally, players don’t get to find out whether the feature exists until they finish the game themselves. However, that’s where the community strikes, as players who finish the story first inform others.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in AC Mirage?

There is no New Game Plus mode in AC Mirage; the feature has been missing from the franchise since Valhalla. Though AC Odyssey had a New Game Plus mode, Ubisoft chose not to include it in Valhalla and now Mirage.

Can you continue playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage after finishing the game?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can keep playing AC Mirage after beating the game. You’ll only need to wait for the endgame credits to roll, and you’ll find yourself back in Baghdad with all of your gear.

Upon your return to Baghdad, you’ll get to freely roam the map again. I took this opportunity to find all the collectibles I missed during my playthrough and also completed many side quests in the process, like finding three pages in A Life’s Work.

While it’s nothing like a New Game Plus adventure, the free-roaming opportunity you’ll get after finishing AC Mirage will allow you to collect all the achievements you may need for that sweet Platinum.

If you’re like me and don’t consider any title you finish as completed without a Platinum trophy, the real AC Mirage grind will actually begin after the credits.

