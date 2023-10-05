With the sun shining brightly on Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, many fans’ eyes have been struggling with the game’s Chromatic Aberration, a visual effect intended to make the game feel more immersive.

Unfortunately, the way Assassin’s Creed Mirage handles Chromatic Aberration makes the game appear blurry and even distracting at times, especially for players sitting close to their monitors or TVs. For this reason, many players are wondering whether it’s possible to turn Chromatic Aberration off, or at least turn it down.

What is Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Bright and unnatural colors appear at surface edges, particularly hair, and it can be a serious distraction. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Chromatic Aberration is a post-processing effect that simulates lens distortion, and it’s used to make games look like they were filmed with a real camera. It often changes how hard edges appear, and can make it seem like objects or characters are glowing with unnatural colors.

When Chromatic Aberration is done right, especially when it’s subtle, it can make games feel more cinematic—but the effect is far too prevalent in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it quickly becomes an eyesore. Many players are finding it to be a major distraction.

Can you turn off Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

No, you can’t turn off Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the moment. In previous iterations of the franchise, I was able to reduce Chromatic Aberration by lowering the Post Process effects, but I couldn’t find a way to do so in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Fans have also been digging into Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s .ini file on PC to see if there’s a hidden way to turn off Chromatic Aberration. Alas, it doesn’t even seem to be listed there. While you can reduce the Bloom setting from 1 to 0 in the .ini, it doesn’t disable Chromatic Aberration.

Can you lower Chromatic Aberration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Chromatic Aberration becomes less noticeable when you turn off HDR in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While its effects won’t be completely gone, disabling HDR during your play session can improve your experience until Ubisoft tones down the feature, or adds an option to disable it.

If Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been unplayable for you because of Chromatic Aberration, you should contact Ubisoft and make a support ticket asking them to implement a setting that turns Chromatic Aberration off. Fans struggling with the setting have been sending tickets to Ubisoft, hoping that the developer could implement a switch in a hotfix.

