Best skills to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has tripped back a lot of the RPG elements the newer games in the series have had, but there are still several skills you can unlock. Some are more useful than others and should be prioritized straight away.

How do you unlock skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

You unlock skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by earning skill points, which you get by completing missions. You can also reset most of your skills—just not the ones that unlock tools—so feel free to experiment. From my 17-hour playthrough, though, I do think there are some you should aim for as quickly as possible.

Which skills should you unlock first in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

This is one of the most satisfying assassination techniques in a long time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your priority really should be getting Elixir Pocket, the second skill in the trickster tree. Enemies hit hard in Mirage, and there’s no way to increase your base health, so extra healing items are a must. I’d skip the tool capacity upgrades if I were you. You get a free one in the early missions, and you should get Smoke Bombs. They compliment your throwing knives perfectly and I beat the game with only those two tools.

After Elixir Pocket, Assassin’s Focus Capacity 1 and Chain Assassination in the phantom tree should be next on your list. These drastically improve your stealthy combat abilities. The focus upgrade allows you to kill an extra enemy with Basim’s cool instakill chains, and Chain Assassination is handy when assassinating pairs of enemies packed close together.

These skills require you to get the Kick Back and Breakfall ones, which are both useful too. Kick Back is great in open combat—it helps you stagger tough opponents more. Breakfall makes exploration easier and reduces fall damage, meaning you’ve got more longevity for fights.

Which skills should you save up for in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Focus Boost in the phantom skill tree is absolutely essential for pulling off devastating chain assassinations as often as possible. With this, every stealth kill will fill almost an entire bar of focus, so you’ll only need six or seven kills to then take out five guards at once.

Vision Boost and Stealth Recon in the predator skill tree are also great but require a large investment as they’re right at the root of that tree. Vision Boost increases the range of Basim’s Eagle Vision, making it a much more useful tool for scoping out an area, and Stealth Recon automatically highlights enemies while you’re crouched and undetected, so you won’t be getting any more nasty surprises when you round a corner and find a guard’s butt in your face.

About the author