Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the Find What I Stole Enigma

After finishing Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s prologue, you’ll find yourself in the streets of Baghdad, and the Find What I Stole will be the first Enigma you’ll encounter in the game.
Puzzles are called Enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and have two parts. Each Enigma often starts with finding a clue, and that hint leads players to treasures. Considering the prologue primarily teaches the basics, I was caught off guard when I started my first Enigma in the game. I couldn’t figure out whether it was a side quest, but I grasped the situation quickly after realizing Enigmas were just puzzles I could solve with Enkidu and the Eagle Vision.
Where to start the Find What I Stole Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
The Find What I Stole Enigma is located at the Qutrabbul Gate district in Baghdad. Enter from the gates and head south (to the right after the gates.)
When you reach the marked area on the map, use your Eagle Vision or Enkidu to spot the Find What I Stole Enigma. It’ll be laying on the floor and glow yellow when Eagle Vision is activated.
How to start the Find What I Stole Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
When you interact with the Find What I Stole Enigma, you’ll add it to your inventory. This will be the case for all Enigmas in the game.
- Open your inventory after picking up the What I stole Enigma.
- Choose your bag.
- Scroll down until you see the Enigmas section.
- Click on the Find What I Stole Enigma, and read its clue to get the hint for the puzzle.
How to solve the Find What I Stole Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
To solve the Find What I Stole Enigma, follow the steps below.
- Fast travel to the Great Mosque viewpoint in Harbiyah, or claim the viewpoint after going to the location on foot.
- While you’re on the Great Mosque viewpoint, jump down and go to the Soap Boiler’s District.
- Use the path marked on the map below to get to the District and you’ll see the wooden hut right away.
- Enter the wooden hut after crossing the bridge, and the Find What I Stole Enigma will be waiting on the floor.
Inside this hut, you’ll find the treasure for the Find What I Stole Enigma, the Black Zanj Uprising outfit dye.