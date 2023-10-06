Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the Find What I Stole Enigma

After finishing Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s prologue, you’ll find yourself in the streets of Baghdad, and the Find What I Stole will be the first Enigma you’ll encounter in the game.

Puzzles are called Enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and have two parts. Each Enigma often starts with finding a clue, and that hint leads players to treasures. Considering the prologue primarily teaches the basics, I was caught off guard when I started my first Enigma in the game. I couldn’t figure out whether it was a side quest, but I grasped the situation quickly after realizing Enigmas were just puzzles I could solve with Enkidu and the Eagle Vision.

Where to start the Find What I Stole Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Enigmas are marked with these golden icons on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Find What I Stole Enigma is located at the Qutrabbul Gate district in Baghdad. Enter from the gates and head south (to the right after the gates.)

Enter the Quttarabbul Gate and turn right. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter street behind the Stables merchant. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turn right after entering the street and climb up the roof. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turn on your Eagle Vision on the roof and you’ll find the Find What I Stole Enigma on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the marked area on the map, use your Eagle Vision or Enkidu to spot the Find What I Stole Enigma. It’ll be laying on the floor and glow yellow when Eagle Vision is activated.

How to start the Find What I Stole Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

When you interact with the Find What I Stole Enigma, you’ll add it to your inventory. This will be the case for all Enigmas in the game.

Open your inventory after picking up the What I stole Enigma.

Choose your bag.

Scroll down until you see the Enigmas section.

Click on the Find What I Stole Enigma, and read its clue to get the hint for the puzzle.

Pick up the Enigma by using the interaction button. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can find the Enigma in your inventory and read its clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports Read the Enigma in your inventory for clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to solve the Find What I Stole Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To solve the Find What I Stole Enigma, follow the steps below.

Fast travel to the Great Mosque viewpoint in Harbiyah, or claim the viewpoint after going to the location on foot. While you’re on the Great Mosque viewpoint, jump down and go to the Soap Boiler’s District. Use the path marked on the map below to get to the District and you’ll see the wooden hut right away. Enter the wooden hut after crossing the bridge, and the Find What I Stole Enigma will be waiting on the floor.

The path leading to the Look What I Stole Enigma from Great Mosque. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Look What I Stole Enigma is located in this wooden hut. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is how the wooden hut looks from a distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside this hut, you’ll find the treasure for the Find What I Stole Enigma, the Black Zanj Uprising outfit dye.

About the author