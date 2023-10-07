Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the A Holy Hoard Enigma

Good time for a walk on the beach.

The A Holy Hoard is an Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, located in the first zone that players get to discover after the prologue, Harbiyah.

Enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are essentially puzzles, but the clues will often lead you to other places on the map. A Holy Hoard Enigma’s clue is a drawing, and if you haven’t fully explored the starting area of the game, it might be challenging to find where exactly the drawing implies.

Where to find the A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The A Holy Hoard Enigma is located just under the eastern walls of Round City. To get to the location quickly, I used the Viewpoint at Khul and took the path drawn on the following map.

After reaching the marked area on the map, use Eagle Vision to reveal the Enigma’s location, which will be inside a house. Upon entering the stone house, you’ll find the A Holy Hoard Enigma on the wall.

How to solve the A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To solve the A Holy Hoard Enigma, follow the steps below.

  1. Fast travel to the Nestorian Monastery Viewpoint.
  2. Head east from the Viewpoint and go near the water.
  3. Look for a large tree with broken small boats below it.
  4. The reward for the A Holy Hoard Enigma will be right behind the boats.

If you complete the A Holy Hoard Enigma, you’ll receive a Tan Abbasid Knight outfit dye as a reward.

