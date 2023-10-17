Assassin’s Creed Mirage datamine drops big hint on series’ future

A datamine from Assassin’s Creed Mirage claims to have uncovered a cut end-credits scene which drops a huge hint on the future of the series.

A datamine from Sliderv2 shows a video not included in the released version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and is instead said to be a cut end-credits sequence.

In the video, Enkidu the eagle can be shown flying toward a futuristic radio antenna in the desert, which triggers audio from two Animus employees to play—and the dialogue scripts are called “AC Neo Tease”, with Neo being an alternate name for the in-developement Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe.

The pair discuss seeing a “memory ghost” in the “goldmine” of data collected by William Miles, who was one of the last Assassin Mentors before “the Great Shift”. One of the Animus operators is teased for not recognizing the name and he replies saying the shift, which is said to occur in the 21st century, is “ancient history”.

Altogether, it suggests that the Assassin’s Creed lore is set to make a major jump into the distant future, if the 21st century is seen as “ancient history”, and leaves big questions around what exactly “the Great Shift” was.

However, as the files were seemingly cut from the game, it could be that this was a plan that is now not going ahead and things may have changed, so we’ll have to be patient to see what transpires.

The Assassin’s Creed universe is set to be significantly expanded with planned releases of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which will act as a hub to access games, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, set in feudal Japan, and Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, under development from Ubisoft Montreal, among others.

Codename Red is expected to be the first title to work alongside Infinity, while Codename Hexe is anticipated as the next big release in the series—and the world of Assassin’s Creed may be changing significantly.

About the author