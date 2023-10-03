Assassin’s Creed Mirage countdown: Exact start time and date

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date is just around the corner.

If you’re as excited about revisiting the Middle East, a setting not seen since the series’ debut, to follow Basim Ibn Ishaq’s journey from a simple thief to a Master Assassin, you’re probably desperate to know the exact time and date.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches globally at midnight on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. If you’re awake late on Wednesday and have already pre-ordered and pre-installed it on your Playstation, Xbox, or PC, you can start playing. The title’s big release was bumped up a week after originally being set for Thursday, Oct. 12.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage countdown

Check out the countdown timer below to see how close it is:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 0 8 : 1 6 : 5 0

Assassin’s Creed Mirage time zones

Due to the nature of time zones, those in Oceania will be able to play it first, followed by Asia, Europe, and America.

If you own an Xbox, you can change your time to an Oceanic country to play it earlier. If you have a Playstation, you’ll need to make a region-specific account and use digital gift cards tied to whatever country you picked, so it’s a lot of trouble and not really worth it.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings the series back to its origins. Moving away from recent RPG styles, it focuses on a straight storyline and stealth, much like the early games. Fans have been asking for this since the shift began with Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2015 and with this title, the developers appear to have finally taken note.

