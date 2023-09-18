Assassin’s Creed Mirage community divided over ‘expectations and nitpicking’

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is just around the corner and the closer it gets, the hotter the discussions are. As time goes on, some players are still attached to earlier games of the series.

In a Reddit thread posted Sept. 18, Spiritual-Neck-2957 shared their thoughts on how much nitpicking surrounds the game. They discuss how some community members have unrealistic expectations for Mirage and look for things to complain about.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is taking a step in a slightly different direction, returning to the style of the older games in the series. It’s less of an RPG and more of a classic Assassin’s Creed experience. You are thrown into an urban environment with lots of buildings, crowds, and targets to kill.

One of the most popular topics is parkour as it’s what Assassin’s Creed games are all about. A player noticed that some complained the movement was slow, but after more gameplay footage the same people would complain it was too fast. No pleasing Goldilocks over here.

One feature being revived for Mirage is crowd blending. There will be multiple ways of blending in and the feature should work faster than the last time we saw it. There is even a clip of Basim saying “Act as usual” as he blends into a group of people.

Many are happy, but some community members still feel displeased. Fans found comments like this: “Blending was in older games, why are we happy it’s back when it should’ve never left.”

It’s normal to compare the game to its predecessors, but I also think it’s important to see the bigger picture. The Assassin’s Creed series has evolved and has a lot to offer even if you are a die-hard fan of the Ezio games.

One player noted that they liked almost all AC games and were excited to play Mirage just like many others. Even if parkour feels a little different. Hopefully once it’s out people will appreciate it for what it is, and stop using it to air their gripes with the direction of the series as a whole.

About the author