Assassin’s Creed fans disappointed to see return of this dreaded feature in Mirage

Assassin’s Creed fans have their hopes up for the newest entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, after the latest gameplay preview. But, they’ve realized there’s one feature they hate, and they’re disappointed to see it back once more.

Luckily enough, it’s not an element that would seriously impact gameplay, unless you pay attention to minor details. More specifically, players complained on Reddit on Sept. 12 about how Basim, the main character of AC: Mirage, uses his bare hands to zipline through the city of Baghdad.

The author pointed out this was also the case in AC Origins, and asked Ubisoft developers to fix it before the game’s release on Oct. 5.

Some players suggested that there’s little developers can do to fix it though. Ziplines are a major aspect of AC gameplay, and it would be tough to have Basim use anything else besides his bare hands to travel. One player mentioned the hook blade Ezio Auditore da Firenze used in AC: Revelations, though it’s unlikely to return this time around.

Either way, we believe it’s best to assume Basim just uses his bare hands of steel to travel through Baghdad. In the end, if you’re an assassin capable of taking entire armies one by one using stealth, and are jumping off the cliff of the tallest buildings of the city into hay stacks, using ziplines with your bare hands shouldn’t be much of the problem.

On top of that, players will likely forget about this issue after they dive into the game themselves. So far, journalists and content creators have praised AC Mirage for its return to the series roots. If this is true, we can turn a blind eye to this minor feature.

