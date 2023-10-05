All voice actors and cast for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage tells the coming-of-age story of a master assassin, and it does so with the help of talented voice actors and cast members.
While Ubisoft has the graphics and gameplay covered, voice actors are responsible for breathing life into the characters in the game. Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s cast is filled with big names, and you may even recognize some from their previous work. If you’ve just heard a familiar voice in the game and wondering who that might be, our full list of characters and actors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage should have you covered.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage cast members and voice actors
Basim Ibn Is’haq — Lee Majdoub
Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s main character, Basim Ibn Is’haq is voiced by Lee Majdoub, who most recently played Agent Stone in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
While the Lebanese actor has been in quite a few movies and series, he also has a portfolio in gaming, featuring titles like FIFA 18 and Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Here are the games, movies, and series you’ll recognize Majdoub’s from:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 as Agent Stone
- The 100 as Nelson
- You Me Her as Nathan
- Draglia Lost as Ieyasu
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound as multiple characters.
- Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency as Silas Dengdamor
- Need for Speed: Payback as Jason ‘Barracuda’ Monroe
- Prison Break as Yasser
Roshan — Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo is the voice actor of Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Fans who finished Valhalla will instantly recognize Roshan. She was a Master Assassin who appeared in the game after Ubisoft launched the Shared History update.
In addition to starring in countless Hollywood and Netflix productions, Aghdashloo also built a sizable gaming portfolio featuring many household titles:
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series as Chrisjen Avasarala
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen as Lakshmi-2
- The Expanse (TV series) as Chrisjen Avasarala
- Arcane as Grayson
- The Punisher as Farah Madani
- Mass Effect 2-3 as Admiral Shala’Raan vas Tonbay
Hadya — Sophia Eleni
Sophia Eleni is the voice actor of Hadya in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and she also voices various characters in the game. Eleni is a newcomer to the industry, as Assassin’s Creed Mirage is her first video game project.
If you recognize Eleni’s voice, you might have seen her in the following TV series or movies:
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves as Valxina
- Call the Midwife as Maria Kaufopolous
- Casualty as Elinor Vassos
- inVERSE as Nadia
Ali Ibn Mohammed — Aladeen Tawfeek
Aladeen Tawfeek is the voice actor of Ali Ibn Mohammed in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Tawfeek has been in a few video games throughout his career and was also a part of X-Men: Apocalypse’s cast in 2016:
- Additional voices in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Watch Dogs 2 as Nudle VP
- Enter the Duat
- X-Men: Apocalypse as Clan Akkaba Disciple
- Long Shot as Bharath
Michael Benyaer
Michael Benyaer’s voice can be heard in various places in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Bringing over two decades of experience in the scene to the title, Benyaer has also appeared in previous Assassin’s Creed titles, making him an excellent addition. Michael Benyaer’s most known work includes:
- Deadpool as Warlord
- Starfield as Armin Petrosyan and Simon Taillandier
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as Khaled Al-Assad
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage as Darius
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Dying Light as Tahir
- The Elder Scrolls Online as Hrogi, Nord Guard Male, and Justice Istah
Nezar Alderazi
Nezar Alderazi also voices various characters in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Alderazi has been quite active within the gaming scene while also appearing on hit shows like The Looming Tower.
- Additional voices in Horizon Forbidden West
- Expeditions: Rome as Ptolemy, Cleopatra’s Guard, and Memphis Smith
- Wolfstride as Knife Leopard
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 as MVU Driver