All voice actors and cast for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage tells the coming-of-age story of a master assassin, and it does so with the help of talented voice actors and cast members.

While Ubisoft has the graphics and gameplay covered, voice actors are responsible for breathing life into the characters in the game. Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s cast is filled with big names, and you may even recognize some from their previous work. If you’ve just heard a familiar voice in the game and wondering who that might be, our full list of characters and actors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage should have you covered.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage cast members and voice actors

Basim Ibn Is’haq — Lee Majdoub

Lee Majdoub brings Basim Ibn Is’haq to life in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Image via IMDB Basim Ibn Is’haq learns the assassin way rather quickly in Mirage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s main character, Basim Ibn Is’haq is voiced by Lee Majdoub, who most recently played Agent Stone in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

While the Lebanese actor has been in quite a few movies and series, he also has a portfolio in gaming, featuring titles like FIFA 18 and Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Here are the games, movies, and series you’ll recognize Majdoub’s from:

Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 as Agent Stone

The 100 as Nelson

You Me Her as Nathan

Draglia Lost as Ieyasu

The Fall Part 2: Unbound as multiple characters.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency as Silas Dengdamor

Need for Speed: Payback as Jason ‘Barracuda’ Monroe

Prison Break as Yasser

Roshan — Shohreh Aghdashloo

You can also catch Shohreh Aghdashloo at Comiccon. Image via IMDB Seeing a familiar faces from the previous Assassin’s Creed game is always a plus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shohreh Aghdashloo is the voice actor of Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Fans who finished Valhalla will instantly recognize Roshan. She was a Master Assassin who appeared in the game after Ubisoft launched the Shared History update.

In addition to starring in countless Hollywood and Netflix productions, Aghdashloo also built a sizable gaming portfolio featuring many household titles:

The Expanse: A Telltale Series as Chrisjen Avasarala

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen as Lakshmi-2

The Expanse (TV series) as Chrisjen Avasarala

Arcane as Grayson

The Punisher as Farah Madani

Mass Effect 2-3 as Admiral Shala’Raan vas Tonbay

Hadya — Sophia Eleni

Hadya has a complicated relationship with trouble in Assasin’s Creed Mirage. Screenshot by Dot Esports It might be Sophia Eleni first time voicing a video game character, but she has years of experience in various productions. Image via IMDB.

Sophia Eleni is the voice actor of Hadya in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and she also voices various characters in the game. Eleni is a newcomer to the industry, as Assassin’s Creed Mirage is her first video game project.

If you recognize Eleni’s voice, you might have seen her in the following TV series or movies:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves as Valxina

Call the Midwife as Maria Kaufopolous

Casualty as Elinor Vassos

inVERSE as Nadia

Ali Ibn Mohammed — Aladeen Tawfeek

Aladeen Tawfeek could also be a decent fit for a 007 video game. Image via IMDB You’ll hear quite a bit of Ali Ibn Mohammed in Baghdad. Image via Ubisoft

Aladeen Tawfeek is the voice actor of Ali Ibn Mohammed in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Tawfeek has been in a few video games throughout his career and was also a part of X-Men: Apocalypse’s cast in 2016:

Additional voices in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Watch Dogs 2 as Nudle VP

Enter the Duat

X-Men: Apocalypse as Clan Akkaba Disciple

Long Shot as Bharath

Michael Benyaer

Michael Benyaer played in Deadpool on top of all the amazing work he has done in the gaming scene. Image via IMDB

Michael Benyaer’s voice can be heard in various places in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Bringing over two decades of experience in the scene to the title, Benyaer has also appeared in previous Assassin’s Creed titles, making him an excellent addition. Michael Benyaer’s most known work includes:

Deadpool as Warlord

Starfield as Armin Petrosyan and Simon Taillandier

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as Khaled Al-Assad

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage as Darius

Call of Duty: WWII

Dying Light as Tahir

The Elder Scrolls Online as Hrogi, Nord Guard Male, and Justice Istah

Nezar Alderazi

A piece of Mirage. Image via IMDB

Nezar Alderazi also voices various characters in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Alderazi has been quite active within the gaming scene while also appearing on hit shows like The Looming Tower.

Additional voices in Horizon Forbidden West

Expeditions: Rome as Ptolemy, Cleopatra’s Guard, and Memphis Smith

Wolfstride as Knife Leopard

Jurassic World Evolution 2 as MVU Driver

