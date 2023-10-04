All Assassin’s Creed Mirage trophies and achievements

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running action adventure franchise, this time bringing you to ancient Baghdad to assume the role of Basim. Like all other Assassin’s Creed games, there are a list of achievements and trophies that you can pursue as an optional objective.

Given that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is returning to the series’ roots, many of the achievements in the game revolve around performing assassinations, stealth, and completing contracts. There are several trophies or achievements locked behind specific unlockable Skills.

If you are trying to unlock all the achievements or trophies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s where to start.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage trophy guide: All achievements

Various trophies are attached to assassinating and incapacitating enemies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 32 achievements or trophies to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Though the majority require you to complete a task a certain amount of times, others are locked behind story progression.

Below are all the available achievements and how to unlock each one.

Trophy How to unlock Tree of Life Unlock Five Skills in the Skill Tree. The Shadow Hide in the environment or crowd for 90 cumulative minutes. The Surgeon Perform 50 Chain Assassination Kills. The Engineer Upgrade an outfit or weapon at the blacksmith or tailor. Mystery Box Incapacitate 100 enemies by using traps. The Novice Equip the Novice Talisman. Back to Basics Perform 50 total assassinations. The Flautist Incapacitate 100 enemies by using blow darts. The Explorer Fly with Enkidu for a cumulative 15 minutes. Shamshir Equip the Hidden One Sword. Lucky Charm Equip the Scarab Talisman. Home Sweet Home Visit Alamut. Wanted Kill 10 Shakiriyya. The Initiate Get your hidden blade. The Disciple Equip the Disciple Talisman. The Predator Perform 10 Assassin’s Focus kills. Magic Trick Incapacitate 100 enemies by using smoke bombs. The Master Equip the Master Talisman. The Assassin Equip the Assassin Talisman. Stuck in the Animus Play for more than 10 hours. The Juggler Perform 11 kills by using throwing knives. Watch Your Back! Perform 100 Pick Pockets. The Lion Claw Equip the Rostam Dagger. Assassin’s Dress Code Equip the Initiate of Alamut Outfit. Dance of Death Perform 100 melee kills. The Snake Eater Perform 100 poison kills. Fireworks Distract 100 enemies by using noisemakers. The Hidden One Perform 100 assassinations. The Wise One Read all History of Baghdad entries. Enkidu Perform 100 Leaps of Faith. The Rouge Perform 10 assassinations. The Phantom Complete a faction contract.

