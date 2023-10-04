All Assassin’s Creed Mirage trophies and achievements

All achievements in Assassin's Creed Mirage, listed.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running action adventure franchise, this time bringing you to ancient Baghdad to assume the role of Basim. Like all other Assassin’s Creed games, there are a list of achievements and trophies that you can pursue as an optional objective.

Given that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is returning to the series’ roots, many of the achievements in the game revolve around performing assassinations, stealth, and completing contracts. There are several trophies or achievements locked behind specific unlockable Skills.

If you are trying to unlock all the achievements or trophies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s where to start.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage trophy guide: All achievements

There are 32 achievements or trophies to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Though the majority require you to complete a task a certain amount of times, others are locked behind story progression.

Below are all the available achievements and how to unlock each one.

TrophyHow to unlock
Tree of LifeUnlock Five Skills in the Skill Tree.
The ShadowHide in the environment or crowd for 90 cumulative minutes.
The SurgeonPerform 50 Chain Assassination Kills.
The EngineerUpgrade an outfit or weapon at the blacksmith or tailor.
Mystery BoxIncapacitate 100 enemies by using traps.
The NoviceEquip the Novice Talisman.
Back to BasicsPerform 50 total assassinations.
The FlautistIncapacitate 100 enemies by using blow darts.
The ExplorerFly with Enkidu for a cumulative 15 minutes.
ShamshirEquip the Hidden One Sword.
Lucky CharmEquip the Scarab Talisman.
Home Sweet HomeVisit Alamut.
WantedKill 10 Shakiriyya.
The InitiateGet your hidden blade.
The DiscipleEquip the Disciple Talisman.
The PredatorPerform 10 Assassin’s Focus kills.
Magic TrickIncapacitate 100 enemies by using smoke bombs.
The MasterEquip the Master Talisman.
The AssassinEquip the Assassin Talisman.
Stuck in the AnimusPlay for more than 10 hours.
The JugglerPerform 11 kills by using throwing knives.
Watch Your Back!Perform 100 Pick Pockets.
The Lion ClawEquip the Rostam Dagger.
Assassin’s Dress CodeEquip the Initiate of Alamut Outfit.
Dance of DeathPerform 100 melee kills.
The Snake EaterPerform 100 poison kills.
FireworksDistract 100 enemies by using noisemakers.
The Hidden OnePerform 100 assassinations.
The Wise OneRead all History of Baghdad entries.
EnkiduPerform 100 Leaps of Faith.
The RougePerform 10 assassinations.
The PhantomComplete a faction contract.
