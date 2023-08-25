Who is the voice actor for Walter in Armored Core 6?

Handler Walter speaks to us from the very beginning of the game.

FromSoftware’s newly launched blockbuster Armored Core 6 packs in a surprisingly numerous cast of fully voice-acted characters, and there are some entertaining, endearing, and downright antagonistic personalities in the mix.

Above all, players will likely become most familiar with Handler Walter, who serves as a mentor and guide from the very beginning of the game. Walter has a distinct and recognizable voice, so many fans are wondering who was the VA behind the character.

So if you’re curious to find out who voiced Walter in Armored Core 6, you’re not alone.

Who voices Handler Walter in Armored Core 6?

Surprisingly, Handler Walter’s voice actor isn’t publicly known. This means any fans hoping to confirm the identity of this pivotal character’s voice will have to wait until FromSoftware or Bandai Namco releases more information like an official cast list.

However, fans on Reddit noted that Handler Walter’s voice sounds similar to that of Patrick Seitz, who previously provided voice acting for FromSoftware games and various high-profile anime titles.

Seitz was the original voice of the recurring FromSoftware character Patches, “Patch the Good Luck,” who first made his debut in 2008’s Armored Core: For Answer for the Xbox 360 and PS3. Several Reddit users noticed that Handler Walter’s voice sounds just like Seitz’s portrayal of Patch from that game.

Given the similarity between the voices, as well as Seitz’s extensive background as a VA for FromSoftware and in other media, it wouldn’t be surprising if he turns out to be the voice of Handler Walter in Armored Core 6.

Seitz also voiced Garrosh Hellscream and Arthas Menethil in World of Warcraft, Artanis in Starcraft 2, and Scorpion in the Mortal Kombat games. If he is the voice of Handler Walter, then FromSoftware made a good choice.

