Streamer boosts Armored Core 6 experience with custom comms overlay for their chat

Some of the best parts of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon are the radio transmissions you get during combat, whether they’re simple set dressing, important story beats, or just the enemy pilot announcing their intention to kill you. They’re so compelling, in fact, that streamers have started to take inspiration from them to make their streams fit into the AC6 universe that much more.

Created an overlay for Armored Core 6 so it appears that I am actually piloting the mech. Chat can radio in to provide support, and the transmission distorts upon death. pic.twitter.com/m96YAbtDo7 — shindigs (@shindags) August 26, 2023

VTuber Shindigs, who specializes in odd (and oddly fitting) stream overlays, has taken this to its logical extreme with their AC6 setup, which projects them into the upper right corner to make them look like they’re really behind the controls of a mech, complete with cockpit background. The way the hologram filter twitches and flickers is supremely convincing, not to mention the faint, crackly voice distortion that makes it feel like they really are transmitting from the inside of a combat mech.

Related: Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon review: A mechanized masterpiece

The cherry on top? Shindigs’ chat can expend channel points to write text-to-speech messages, which are also projected to give the appearance of another pilot calling in. In addition, every time Shindigs dies, their feed glitches out and cuts authentically—which, as they explained, had to be manually triggered every time thanks to AC6’s anti-tampering measures.

If one looks past the anime-style avatar, it all feels weirdly diegetic—piloting an AC probably would look something like that, and the little holographic window that pops up as people call in matches the rest of the game’s UI wonderfully. It’s hard not to imagine yourself sitting in that cockpit, hopefully without the fiery death every few minutes.

About the author