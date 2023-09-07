Steve from Minecraft ready to mine Coral with this incredible Armored Core 6 build

Anyone know where to get a diamond pickaxe?

Armored Core builds have truly gotten out of hand. But before you detox from the ridiculousness by trying out Starfield, take a look at what might be the most bizarre but awesome AC yet.

Feast your eyes on Steeve, the Minecraft-inspired AC created by one Armored Core 6 player called First-Reason-9977 on Reddit. From its aqua torso and arms to the signature blue pants, this undoubtedly captures the swag Minecraft Steeve is known for.

Of course, the most important feature is Steeve’s face, which has been expertly crafted using Armored Core 6’s decal feature. You can only imagine how terrifying it would be to come face-to-face with this monstrosity on the battlefield.

As you’d expect, other Armored Core players were in awe of this Steeve design and there were plenty of Minecraft jokes being thrown around the place.

The AC building system is one of the best features that Armored Core has to offer. Not only does it allow you to create your own unique-looking AC, but each piece of the mech has attributes that complement specific playstyles.

Unfortunately, the creator of this mech didn’t share what specific style this mech is used for, but taking into account the giant energy sword, we expect this also channels Steeve’s love for mining—even if that mining is from the corpses of fallen ACs.

For anyone left starry-eyed from this creative design, it’s your lucky day. The designer has shared the decal code with everyone so that those on PC can load it up and try to beat Armored Core’s toughest challenges with Steeve.

If you haven’t yet entered the glorious world of FromSoftware’s latest RPG, Armored Core 6 is available to play on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox right now.

