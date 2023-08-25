Armored Core 6 surges to top of Steam’s top-selling chart ahead of Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield

Armored Core 6 has surged to the top of Steam’s best-sellers list, overtaking the likes of CS:GO, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Starfield.

The highly-anticipated title was released on Aug. 25, fresh from sweeping nominations at the Gamescom awards, and has been exceptionally well received.

Our Armored Core 6 review was overwhelmingly positive, described as a “mechanized masterpiece,” and has been similarly well received by consumers who are flocking to dive into the FromSoftware title.

Steam’s global top-sellers list now has Armored Core 6 sitting on top of the pile in a top-five that includes CS:GO, Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, and Destiny 2 having jumped 14 places in the past week and boasting its fifth consecutive week in Steam’s top 100.

User reviews on Steam are “Very Positive,” with 84 percent of over 3,000 reviews recommending the title, though it will face a stern battle to remain atop of the standings in the weeks ahead.

While Starfield is available to purchase on Steam, preloading for the game does not go live until Aug. 30 for the platform and it is expected a surge of sales will occur ahead of the global release on Sept. 6.

Steam’s top 10 global sellers are predominantly dominated by some long-standing titles like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Naraka: Bladepoint, all of which have over 50 consecutive weeks in the top 100.

It is certainly a solid start for Armored Core 6, however, and we’re not yet into the release weekend, which may see plenty more purchases from players who are looking to dive in after a week of work.

