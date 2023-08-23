Armored Core 6 sweeps Gamescom award nominations

With its release coming on Aug. 25, Armored Core 6 made an astounding impression with its appearance at Gamescom on Aug. 22. The upcoming Bandai Namco title received a whopping seven nominations, including Best Gameplay, Best Visuals, and Best Game across three different platforms.

In addition to its award nominations, Armored Core 6 dazzled fans at Gamescom with its newest trailer, which showcased the series’ iconic movement and combat with pristine graphics and explosive sound quality to boot.

The Gamescom Awards page lists the 15 awards to be given out at the event, separated into three main categories: “Arts” (which focuses on what’s experienced from playing the game), “Platform,” and “Global” (which rewards the best impression left on attendees of Gamescom). Armored Core 6 dominated in the first two groups, earning nominations for four of the seven awards in “Arts” and three out of five in “Platform.”

This outstanding accomplishment shows potential for this upcoming title–and for the direction of the franchise. The previous installment of Armored Core released over a decade ago, back in 2012. And even before its release, Armored Core 6 is putting the series back on the map with a considerable amount of hype.

Armored Core 6 releases on Playstation 5 (PS5) and Xbox One at midnight local time on Aug. 25. PC players will have to wait for the global release date of the game. Of course, a method has also been discovered to play the game early on console if you want to wait as little time as possible before getting your hands on it.

