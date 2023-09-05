Overwatch’s most iconic mech makes its way into Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 released on Aug. 25, and players have already honed their skills to create the perfect customized mechas.

A crafty player shared their creation from Overwatch on Sept. 5—the Armored Core version of D.Va’s mech. Their incredible creation received overwhelmingly positive reactions from players on Overwatch’s subreddit.

“This is sick,” one player said.

“That looks like a Mythic skin,” another added. “The mech is outstanding.”

It’s not exactly the same as D.Va’s since their designs are different in Armored Core 6, but it still features a similar shape, with her bunny drawn on a side and firing rockets. The logos on the arms are key to the creation.

Overwatch players said the creation even inspired them to create more mechs from Overwatch in Armored Core. One mentioned they would try and create Orisa in the action game.

Many impressive creations like this one have arisen in communities around the game. Some even went the extra mile and brought Armored Core 6 into other universes, such as Elden Ring, through a mod.

Others just don’t have the time to be creative and instead prefer to focus on progressing through the game. Some have found ways to optimize their playstyle and eliminate bosses in record time, such as this player who beat the hardest boss in only 15 seconds. Either way, Armored Core 6 has something for everyone.

