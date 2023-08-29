Move over Elden Ring: This AC6 ‘gimmick boss’ is being championed as FromSoftware’s best

FromSoftware has always had a reputation for delivering intricate and memorable boss fights, including some gimmicky ones that force players to play by a specific set of rules to take them down in a certain way.

Now, Armored Core 6 players are convinced the Ice Worm boss in Chapter Three may be the best one yet after hundreds of them gushed over it yesterday.

What makes it different from other fights is it forces players to use the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher, an ultra-heavy rail gun of sorts, to shoot the Ice Worm in the right place (its face) at the right time, otherwise, it takes no damage. Having the right build also goes a long way, too.

One player said it was “hands down the best gimmick boss fight” of any FromSoftware game. They described it as an epic spectacle and explained how the scale and intensity of the fight, especially during its third phase, convinced them to rank AC6 as their favorite FromSoftware title.

Others agreed, suggesting it was both “beautifully designed” and “absolutely incredible” from start to finish. A lot of AC6 players went on to admit the fight was difficult at first, but once they began to master it in their playthroughs, it turned into a thrilling dance of strategy and reflexes that was satisfying to persevere in.

It has plenty of other things that make it special too, like a dramatic build-up then a pause in the game’s music as the worm-like boss hovers above.

Some likened the Ice Worm fight to something between Starscourge Radahn and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy and in Elden Ring, the latter of which was also considered to be a gimmicky boss, but it seems like players enjoyed this one more due to how nail-biting it was.

