Elden Ring modder brings an Armored Core to the Lands Between

Fun fact: Most FromSoftware games since Dark Souls 2 have been built on the same internal engine, theoretically making all of their assets compatible with each other.

This allows for an unprecedented level of mod-facilitated crossovers, but by far one of the most ambitious I’ve ever seen is an entire combat mech from Armored Core 6 being transplanted into Elden Ring‘s medieval high fantasy.

This meeting of past and future was pulled off by accomplished FromSoftware modder Zullie The Witch, who imported Armored Cores into Elden Ring mostly for size comparisons. Elden Ring and AC6 are similar enough, in fact, that the very same tools developed for the former are compatible with the latter, making this a trivial process for those with enough know-how.

As mentioned, the model isn’t animated and is mostly there for use as a size reference, but even that is pretty cool to behold.

Seeing the AC standing next to General Radahn, roughly his equal in height, conjures images of an epic, fiery clash between them—one the highly advanced combat mech is extremely likely to win, but still.

Certain foes, like the Fire Giant or Astel, do dwarf even the ten-meter-tall AC, but any pilot worth their salt is more than used to facing down opponents many times their size.

Epic fights between mech and beast may not have to stay limited to your imagination for long, however. With the extreme potential for cross-pollination between these two games, I suspect it’s only a matter of time before animations, NPC data, sound effects, and everything else necessary for piloting an Armored Core finds its way into Elden Ring along with this model.

Give it a year or so, and with any luck “Can you beat Elden Ring as a mech pilot?” videos will be everywhere.

