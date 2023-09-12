Armored Core 6: Where to find the Hidden Boss in AC6

Rubicon hides many secrets underneath its war-torn secrets. There are a variety of hidden chests which offer AC parts otherwise unattainable. One such part is protected by a secret boss that can easily be overlooked in a player’s first playthrough. Here is how you can encounter that boss.

Who is Nosaac and where to find him in AC6

A wild Nosaac approaches! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The hidden boss is named Nosaac and he operates the poetically-titled AC “Bitter Promise.” But unfortunately, that’s the most sentimental thing about Nosaac. His Arena description states that he snuck into Rubicon to “get rich quick,” and everything about him screams greed. Even when locked in combat, he can’t help but clamor about how his credit score will improve after this fight.

So how do you encounter this laughable secret that slid under the rug in the main campaign. You’ll find him in the first mission of Chapter Two, “Infiltrate Grid 086.” After you defeat “Invincible” Rummy (weird that so many joke characters all hang out at the same place), you’ll be assigned a route marker near a gate. When you enter that gate, you’ll find yourself traversing a maze of rooms in the rubble, some of which even offer hidden treasure that gives AC parts.

Follow the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you continue navigating through the rubble, you’ll encounter a room with a gate on the far end and a pipe dribbling magma to your left. Normally, you would proceed through the gate to continue the mission, but this time, approach the magma pipes. The one on the left is spewing magma, but the one across from it is dry. Enter that pipe and you will enter a pristine-looking room with a treasure chest on the far end. When you get near, you’ll be ambushed from behind by Nosaac.

I personally found fighting Nosaac to be very easy. He has a laser he can fire intermittently and a shield to prolong his sad, penny-pinching life. That said, he’s pretty fast on his feet, so it took me some work to successfully pin him down. While the combat is nothing to write home about, it was worth it just to see his dialogue. He really is just in it for an easy buck.

About the author