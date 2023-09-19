Armored Core 6: The Strength of Tetrapods in AC6

Amongst the many types of builds that you can construct in Armored Core 6, few have as much aerial dominance as anything that includes the Tetrapod legs. This spider-looking construct may look goofy, but its playstyle is an absolute menace.

You just have to unlock its potential first.

How to use and dominate with Tetrapods in AC6

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The objective of Tetrapods is simple: Control the air. What sets these four-legged mechanical titans apart from the rest is that they give your AC the capability of hovering in midair. While it does slowly drain your energy, it’s much better than other machines, which rapidly drain your energy while you awkwardly boost for moments at a time in order to stay at a steady altitude.

The importance of hovering is twofold. First, it allows for maintaining a steady vertical presence without having to deal with unnecessary button presses. And second, it allows you to stay in the air for much longer without worrying too much about your energy consumption. This gives you more opportunities to boost freely without having to immediately plan where you’re going to fall when you inevitably run out of energy like with other ACs.

Of course, maintaining a strategic positional advantage is useless without the right weaponry. Thankfully, that’s no issue at all with Tetrapods. Their strong, sturdy legs allow for a bigger load capacity than most Bipedals and Reverse-Joints. Feel free to bring out the big guns—cannons, eight-pack missile launchers, and Gatling guns are all fair game.

I personally recommend a Tetrapod build that uses some combination of Gatling guns, linear rifles, grenade launchers, and cannons. Builds like these take advantage of the high load limit of Tetrapods, with the potential for high, steady damage and consistent stagger setups.

The last major advantage that Tetrapods have combined the previously-mentioned strengths of hovering and equipping heavier weaponry. Unlike Bipedals and Reverse-Joints, which suffer considerable recoil when firing heavy weapons, the sturdy Tetrapod allows you to move freely while firing these guns without even flinching. This means you’ll be a flying tank that slings grenades from the skies and has plenty of energy to stay in the air for an incredible duration.

Now that you know the strength of Tetrapods, you really ought to give them a try. Their blend of heavy artillery and aerial positioning will get you through even the greatest of challenges.

