Armored Core 6: How to escort the weaponized mining ship in AC6

When you reach New Game++ in Armored Core 6, a number of new missions will be made available to you. One of them is a decision mission called Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship. It’s a tricky mission if you’re not careful, but with a little guidance, you’ll have this otherwise simple quest done in a jiffy.

Here is how to escort the weaponized mining ship and continue your third playthrough of AC6.

How to beat the Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship mission in AC6

Take good care of Strider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this mission, you will be accompanying the giant ship, Strider, as it navigates its way through Rubicon. When you first spawn, the ship will be under attack by hordes of enemies. Despite this titled like an escort mission, all you have to do is defeat all of the enemies in this big, open plain.

When Strider first lights up from all of the fire it’s taking, two Helianthus machines will drop from the sky. If you’re boosting effectively, you can actually arrive at their spawn point just as they fall to get a leg up on them. The machines are mostly ground-based and will charge you while shooting. Either take to the air and play evasively or overwhelm them with your superior artillery to take them down without much issue.

After they’re destroyed, you’ll find four wheel-like enemies rolling your way. Not only do they have spikes, but they shoot fire out the sides and even fire missiles at you. It’s best to stay above these enemies and destroy them one at a time. Just make sure to keep as many of them in your sights as possible so their missiles don’t catch you by surprise.

About a minute after the wheels arrive, two more Helianthus machines will arrive. They’re identical to the ones at the start of this mission, so by themselves, they shouldn’t be much trouble. At this point, it’s best to focus on the Helianthus machines first since they’re so easy to destroy before shifting your focus back on the wheels.

Once all of the enemies have been disposed of, Handler Walter will tell you the mission is complete and you’ll return to base to collect your 500,000 COAM reward. Now, go out there and help Strider reach its destination.

About the author