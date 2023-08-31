Armored Core 6: How to beat the ENFORCER in AC6

All bosses have a weakness. It may take some time as you’re grinding your way through Armored Core 6 to find them but with enough effort, it will become clear.

We’ll save you the trial and error and just tell you, in the case of the ENFORCER, its weakness happens to be high-powered explosives. Now, that’s a weakness generally shared by, well, pretty much everything, but given the considerable arsenal at your disposal in Armored Core, you’ve likely tried a variety of kinetic, energy, and plasma weapons looking for the one that’s just right this time around.

We recommend you equip these for the battle:

The MA-T-222 Kyorai

the HI-32: BU-TT/A

Songbirds heavy explosive launcher

The ENFORCER attack pattern in AC6

ZAP. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The ENFORCER will come out swinging at the very beginning of the fight and try and blast you with a charged-up laser. Immediately dodge to the left or right to avoid it.

The arena is divided by a ramp. Throughout the fight, we traded places with the ENFORCER. When he’s at the low end of the ramp, we were at the top, and vice versa. The ENFORCER has a devestating melee so keep your distance. Use Songbirds to stagger him and then move in for a couple of quick slashes. Your napalm launcher won’t do much, but at least it’s something; we tried a bunch of other weapons but most had no effect.

KABOOM. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a Songbird mounted on each shoulder, you’ll instantly stagger and damage the ENFORCER. He’ll attempt to strike back with his laser, shoulder-mounted missiles, and energy sword. Keep dodging and pull back to the far end of the arena. When your songbirds recharge, approach and fire.

Since it’s a guaranteed stagger, feel free to get nice and close if you like. This actually makes it easier to get your sword strikes in before you have to back off. The ENFORCER is a very large target, though, so even at a distance you’ll have a hard time missing.

Note, when he goes down to about two-thirds of his health he’ll add a shockwave to his bag of tricks. It’ll only hurt you if you’re very close, so keep your distance.

Sweep the leg! Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a dramatic flying kick, we put the ENFORCER down for good. Sometimes all you need to overcome your problems is a pair of high-explosive cannons, a laser sword and the will to succeed.

