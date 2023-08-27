Armored Core 6: How to beat the Refueling Base bosses in AC6

If you’ve found yourself stuck on your first 1v2 in Armored Core 6, don’t worry, these guys aren’t invincible. We’ll get you sorted with a winning strategy to take them out.

Which weapons to use against the Refueling Base bosses in AC6

If you’re dying a lot in Armored Core 6, it’s probably a sign you need to change something. Your weapons might not be doing enough damage, or you could be taking hits you should have dodged—there’s a lot that can throw you off your game.

We found the following weapons particularly useful, but feel free to experiment, as there’s more than one way to skin a mech.

Right Arm – RF-024 Turner

Left Arm – Hi-32: BU-TT/A

Back – BML-G2/P16SPL-08

The Turner is a solid choice well into Act II. It’s got a decent rate of fire and deals good kinetic damage. If you want to try something that shoots a bit faster, be our guest, but we were able to knock out this fight in a couple of minutes thanks to the Turner.

For your left arm, we recommend the plasma sword. This is a fast-paced, in-your-face fight. Not only will the plasma sword help stagger your opponents faster, but it also helps you close the distance thanks to its auto-tracking capability.

For your back, we like twin BML-G2 launchers. We found these very useful in one-on-one AC encounters as they have fire-and-forget targeting—you won’t need to nail a missile lock in order to get a hit.

Which build to use against the Refueling Base bosses in AC6

We’ll post a separate guide with a detailed breakdown of the build we used to win this fight, but the crucial thing you need to focus on is mobility. With two enemies to beat, you’ll be playing whack-a-mole with these guys, and most of the time you’ll be the mole.

Aim for around 10,000 AC and use a lighter set of legs like the EL-TL-10 Firmeza. You’ll also want to equip the ALULA/21E boosters to make you super quick on your feet. These guys will be throwing the kitchen sink at you and then some, so prepare accordingly.

How to win a 2v1 in AC6

Ouch. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’re leading with a screenshot of us being impaled by a laser sword to illustrate a point: fighting two ACs at once is hard.

But if you can avoid the whole “getting impaled” thing, it’s not impossible.

The main thing to know about this fight is that it’s fast. Really fast. You should be constantly dodging: Half the time, the other AC won’t be in your field of vision, so you need to act like you’re always about to be nailed with a plasma blast or turned into a shish kabob.

Focus on the AC with the laser sword first. His attack is by far the most powerful between the two of them. The other one has a shoulder-mounted plasma cannon that can be pretty nasty, but it’s easy enough to dodge.

*BONK*. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A few sword slashes, a few decent hits with your turner, and a blast from your shoulder-mounted rockets will be enough to stagger them. If you haven’t already, unlock the boost kick ability, as it’s very handy for this fight and does a decent bit of damage.

It’s perfect for when your weapons are charging and an enemy is staggered. Just try not to yell “This is Sparta!” too loudly, as your neighbors might complain.

Get rekt. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve taken out one of the ACs, the other is easy enough to pick off. Dodge his attacks, hit him with everything you’ve got, and soon enough he’ll be in pieces.

Enjoy the short cutscene where he explodes into a ball of blue flame, then call it a day. Congratulations, you just beat AC6’s Refueling Base bosses.

