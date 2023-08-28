Armored Core 6: Best build to beat the PCA Warrant Officer in AC6

The PCA Warrant Officer is a massive pain in Armored Core 6. If you’ve tried your hand at this mission and gotten stuck don’t sweat it, we’ve been there. And stayed there. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and a winning build.

While the you might need a little more help with the fight against the Warrant Officer than just a proper build, this is the best place to get started if you find yourself stuck.

Right Arm – MA-T-222 KYORAI

Make it hot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Kinetic weapons are a no-go for this fight. They may as well shoot confetti. Same for anti-shield weapons like the pulse gun. They just seem to bounce right off the Warrant Officer. What we did find useful is the Kyorai, which launches three napalm bomblets and lights the area of impact on fire.

We didn’t have any luck with laser weapons, either. The pistols and shotguns are too slow and the rifles and cannons require charging; in this fight you’re either quick or you’re dead.

To beat the Warrant Officer, you’ll need to stagger him and deal as much damage as you can before he recovers. The true damage dealers will be your missiles and while the Kyorai will only do real damage if he’s staggered and standing in the flames, it’s better than nothing. Upon impact they will do at least some damage.

Left Arm – HI-32: BU-TT/A

One melee weapon to rule them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’ve gotten more milage out of the HI-32 than our first car, and it’s absolutely crucial for beating the Warrant Officer. With OST upgrades, the HI-32 can stagger him in just two slashes. Since the HI-32 locks onto any enemy in range and comes with two slashes, it’s a no-brainer to use here.

Shoulders – Vvc-703PM

Donate some plasma. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The real secret to beating the Warrant Officer is twin 3-cell plasma missile launchers. Why 3-cell? Because more rockets mean more EN usage and slower recharge times. Sometimes, less is more.

Once you’ve got the Warrant Officer staggered, hit him with your plasma missiles and watch his healthbar drop. Try and box him into a corner or against a wall; that way even if it’s not a direct hit he’ll still be caught in the blast and take damage.

Head – HD-012 Melander C3

It’s good to be hard headed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’re going with a medium weight build, and Melander parts will fit the bill. You’re going to take some hits in this fight. It’s going to happen, so prepare accordingly. We’ve got our AC just above 10,000 with these parts equipped.

Core – BD-012 Melander C3

A core built to last. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sticking with our Melander parts we’re going with the BD-012. Our focus is weight and toughness. We need to be fast enough to dodge the Warrant Officer’s attacks but not so brittle that we get knocked out when we inevitably get hit.

Arms – 04-101 Mind Alpha

Light but durable. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since we won’t be packing any heavy firepower on our arms we can go with a lighter set to reduce overall weight.

Legs – LG-011 Melander

Legs of steel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’ll still need some extra EN load to fit those missile launchers on our back and the LG-011s will fit the bill. As an added bonus, they’re part of the Melander family, so decent on durability but not terrible on weight.

Booster – ALULA/21E

I am speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’re going to dodge more than Neo in The Matrix so you’ll want to pack the ALULAs. You won’t be going vertical in this fight so you want to max out your lateral boosters.

FCS – FC-006 Abbot

Get nice and close. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’re going to get very close to the Warrant Officer, and we don’t mean in a friendly way. This is why we recommend the Abbot fire control system as it’ll max out your close range assist.

Generator – FD-GN-06 Ming-Tang

Electrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For a generator that’s light on weight and solid on capacity and recharge, it’s hard to beat the Ming-Tang.

Expansion – Pulse Armor

It’s like armor for your armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’ve been doing your OST upgrades, you should have the Pulse Armor. Make sure you’ve got it equipped and trigger it at the very beginning of the fight. The Warrant Officer is going to come out swinging and you need to close the distance quickly to make this a close-quarters battle.

And with that, you’re all set for the fight with the Warrant Officer. Using this set up, we were able to beat this boss in under a minute.

