All Arena rewards in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6’s Arena is just one of many challenging and rewarding areas of the game. Arena challenges are treated as a combat training simulation in which players can hone their skills in face-offs against prominent NPC characters while earning COAM, OST Chips, and occasionally rare parts.

The Arena can be accessed from the main menu towards the bottom of the list and is the only way to earn OST Chips, which are used for OS Tunings (perks, essentially). There are seven different tiers of Arena challenges, and each tier increases in difficulty.

Armored Core 6: All base-game Arena tiers and rewards

Below you will find all rewards separated by tiers for the base game (as opposed to New Game + and New Game ++). In addition to the monetary reward, each fight will also grant a purely cosmetic reward in the form of an Emblem that can be used to decorate your AC. Each tier will become available as you progress further into the game, and there will be a clear indicator after finishing a mission when a new tier is available.

F rank opponents and rewards

"Invincible" Rummy – 35,000 COAM and two OST Chips

Index Dunham – 37,00 COAM and two OST Chips

G6 Red – 40,000 COAM and two OST Chips

E rank opponents and rewards

Nosaac – 43,000 COAM and two OST Chips

V.VI Maeterlinck – 45,000 COAM and two OST Chips

Little Ziyi – 47,000 COAM and two OST Chips

V.VII Swinburne – 50,000 COAM and two OST Chips

This town ain’t big enough for the two of us. Screenshot by Dot Esports

D rank opponents and rewards

G3 Wu Huahai – 52,000 COAM and three OST Chips

Ring Freddie – 54,000 COAM and three OST Chips

V.V Hawkins – 56,000 COAM and three OST Chips

G5 Iguazu – 58,000 COAM and three OST Chips

Rokumonsen – 60,000 COAM and three OST Chips

C rank opponents and rewards

G4 Volta – 62,000 COAM and three OST Chips

V.VII Pater – 64,000 COAM and three OST Chips

Sulla – 66,000 COAM and three OST Chips

"Chatty" Stick – 68,000 COAM and three OST Chips

Middle Flatwell – 70,000 COAM and three OST Chips

B rank opponents and rewards

V.III O'Keefe – 72,000 COAM and four OST Chips

"Cinder" Carla – 74,000 COAM and four OST Chips

Coldcall – 76,000 COAM and four OST Chips

V.IV Rusty – 78,000 COAM and four OST Chips

"Honest" Brute – 80,000 COAM and four OST Chips

A rank opponents and rewards

G2 Nile – 83,000 COAM and four OST Chips

V.II Snail – 85,000 COAM and four OST Chips

Chartreuse – 97,000 COAM and four OST Chips

Thumb Dolmayan – 90,000 COAM and four OST Chips

S rank opponents and rewards

King – 95,000 COAM and six OST Chips

G1 Michigan – 97,000 COAM and six OST Chips

V.I Freud – 100,000 COAM and six OST Chips

Reward for clearing all base game Arena challenges

Once you have completed all fights across all Arena tiers in Armored Core 6, you will unlock the Shoulder Slot weapon Laser Drone Vvc-700LD. This weapon allows you to deploy a drone that will automatically attack whichever foe you are targeting (you may recognize this from the fight against Freud). To be totally honest, it isn’t great. But I actually find it to be a great “autopilot” weapon for when you want to keep a lighter, low-stress build, as you don’t have to continually attack as you do with most other weapons. Quite literally, it’s best use is for giving your fingers a break.

It’s not lazy, it’s efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Armored Core 6: All new game + Arena tiers and rewards

New Game + unlocks a whopping nine additional Arena challenges in Armored Core 6, as well as tons of other changes to mission content. This isn’t simply a “do it again but harder” option, it really is a whole new world. Not only is there tons of new content, but the Arena tiers switch from using the English Alphabet to the Greek Alphabet.

NG+ Alpha tier opponents and rewards

Integration Subject 51-001 K – 60,000 COAM and eight OST Chips

Analysis Subject 51-011 AL – 66,000 COAM and eight OST Chips

Integration Subject 51-012 AL – 72,000 COAM and eight OST Chips

NG+ Beta tier opponents and rewards

Integration Subject 51-002K – 80,000 COAM and 10 OST Chips

Analysis Subject 51-013 BE – 86,000 COAM and 10 OST Chips

Analysis Subject 51-014 BE – 92,000 COAM and 10 OST Chips

NG+ Gamma Tier opponents and rewards

Integration Subject 51-003 K – 100,000 COAM and 15 OST Chips

Analysis Subject 51-015 GA – 100,000 COAM and 15 OST Chips

Analysis Subject 51-016 GA – 100,000 COAM and 15 OST Chips

Once you’ve cleared all New Game + Arena challenges, you will unlock the head part HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE, which is one of the all-around best-in-slot options for your AC’s head.

It’s over, it’s done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armored Core 6: All new game ++ Arena tiers and rewards

The cream of the crop. At this point, you will have all possible OST Chips, so those are no longer on the table. Instead, every opponent in the single tier of New Game ++ Arena challenges rewards a Coral Weapon that can absolutely obliterate opponents. Coral Weapons in general can only be acquired during New Game ++, which I have mixed feelings about. On the one hand, it’s awesome that even on the third playthrough there is still new content available. On the other hand, what am I supposed to do with my cool new Coral Weapons now?

NG++ Delta tier opponents and rewards

Classified Subject 51-101 R – 135,000 COAM and Needle Missile Launcher EL-PW-01 TRUENO

Classified Subject 51-201 W – 150,000 COAM and Coral Rifle IB-C03W1 : WLT 011)

Classified Subject: [redacted]– 170,000 COAM and Coral Rifle IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT & Coral Oscillator IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT

These “classified subjects” are listed as such initially, however, they do in fact have names, which you can see for yourself upon reaching this tier or simply looking them up. I left them out simply for the sake of avoiding spoilers.

