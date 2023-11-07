What does Fortitude do in Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered

A bit of Fortitude can go a long way.

Fortitude is one of the main stats in Ark: Survival Ascended and it’s an important one that will be key to your survival because its benefits are wide-ranging, impacting many aspects of the game.

What does Fortitude do in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, Fortitude is a measure of your character’s toughness against various conditions in the game.

It helps you resist illnesses, extreme heat or cold, and the risk of being knocked out after being stung by toxic creatures like scorpions or consuming poisonous items like certain narcotics. It can even help you stay calm when a T-Rex roars nearby.

Is Fortitude worth levelling up in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Yes, increasing your Fortitude in Ark: Survival Ascended is a smart move. With the tough conditions you’ll face, including poison and disease risks, boosting your resistance with Fortitude can only be beneficial.

The stronger your Fortitude, the better you’ll handle these threats and conditions.

Fortitude is super useful when you’re in places with really hot or really cold weather in Ark: Survival Ascended. If you don’t have enough Fortitude, you could get too cold (hypothermia) or too hot (hyperthermia), and if you don’t fix it fast, your character could die. Fortitude makes it easier for you to handle these conditions, giving you time to build something to protect yourself or to move to a safer spot.

Can armor sets provide extra Fortitude points?

Yes, a few different armor sets in Ark: Survival Ascended can provide a nice boost to your Fortitude, making it easier to brave extreme weather.

The Fur Armor set, for instance, greatly increases your cold resistance, while the Desert Cloth Armor set helps you withstand the heat. However, it’s still wise to invest in levelling up your Fortitude stat because of the other perks.