How to play the ARK: Survive the Night mod in ARK: Survival Ascended

If killing zombies and surviving the night is your thing, Ark: Survival Ascended has the perfect modded experience.

Launched on March 28, the Ark: Survive The Night mod adds an alternate experience to the action-adventure game, letting players battle the horrors of zombie dinosaurs and survive the dangerous night. If you are wondering how to add the new mod to Ark: Survival Ascended, this guide is just for you.

How to install and activate the ARK: Survive the Night mod in ARK: Survival Ascended

Survive the horrific night with this mod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Survive the Night mod is a premium mod in ARK: Survival Ascended. It costs $10 and can be purchased from the mod store. If you are not sure how to buy it, follow these steps:

Launch the game. Click on the Mods List box. You can use the Search box to find the ARK: Survive the Night mod or just look for it in the featured list of mods. Click on the mod to open its description and then click on Purchase. Complete the purchase and return to the game. Install the mod.

You can also download the mod files from CurseForge. Once done, you can activate the ARK: Survive the Night mod in the game. Here’s how to do so:

Go to Create Game from the lobby and select the Mods List tab. Next, select Available Mods and you should see the ARK: Survive the Night mod in the list. Click on the mod and then select Activate Mod in the tab at the bottom.

Once activated, you can start the game and experience what the mod has to offer. You can also try out these public servers to test the experience against zombie dinosaurs:

NA-PVP-Modded-SurviveTheNight115

NA-PVE-Modded-SurviveTheNight114

Te ARK: Survive the Night mod is only available on PC for now, but Developer Blue Isle Studios has hinted at an upcoming console launch.

