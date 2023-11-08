Mindwipe Tonic is a really useful recipe in Ark: Survival Ascended. You’ll need to gather many different things to make it, and it might take some time, but it’s a great choice when you want to reset your character’s skills and start over.

How to make Mindwipe Tonic in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ingredients

To make a Mindwipe Tonic, you need to collect a bunch of ingredients, including:

One Water

20 Rare Flowers

20 Rare Mushrooms

200 Mejoberries

24 pieces of a cooked meat like Fish, Lamb Chop, Prime Meat, or Prime Meat Jerky

72 Narcotics

72 Stimulants

Where to find ingredients

To get water, just stand in any water with a canteen to fill it up.

If you’re looking for Rare Flowers, try looking around swampy areas where you’ll find plants like cattails, brambles, and pitcher plants.

For Rare Mushrooms, the best places to check are mangrove trees in swamps or near where the Giant Beavers build their dams.

Mejoberries are easier to find. Just pick them from the different bushes you see all over the place.

If you need meat, go hunting or fishing.

To make Narcotics, take five Narcoberries or Ascerbic Mushrooms and mix them with one Spoiled Meat using a Mortar and Pestle.

For Stimulants, mix five Stimberries with two Sparkpowders in a Mortar and Pestle.

Cooking method

After you collect all the ingredients, toss them into a Cooking Pot or an Industrial Cooker for one minute to make a Mindwipe Tonic. You’ll need to use a Mortar and Pestle to make some parts of the recipe, like Narcotics and Stimulants.

You’ll need a Mortar and Pestle to make the dish. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What does Mindwipe Tonic do in Ark: Survival Ascended?

The Mindwipe Tonic is a special dish that resets your character’s skills and abilities. When you drink it, it resets things like their health, movement speed, weight, and even engrams. You don’t lose the progress you’ve made though; after the wipe, you’ll keep all the points and can quickly get back to your previous level.

How long does Mindwipe Tonic take to spoil in Ark: Survival Ascended?

The Mindwipe Tonic stays good for five hours if you carry it around. If you give it to a dinosaur you’ve tamed, it will last for 20 hours.

But if you put it in special storage like a Preserving Bin, Smokehouse, or Refrigerator, it can last even longer. In the Preserving Bin, it stays good for two days, in the Smokehouse for three days, and in the Refrigerator, it lasts for 20 days.