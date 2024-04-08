How to make Gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended

In Ark: Survival Ascended, Gasoline is an important fuel source used to power many different things—and we can tell you exactly how to make it.

Gasoline is used to power all sorts of different equipment in Ark: Survival Ascended, including Chemistry Benches, Electrical Generators, Fabricators, and Industrial Forges. It’s super handy and good to have in large quantities.

You’ll need plenty of it, but the good news is it’s not too difficult to make. We’ve got details on everything you need to know here.

Ark: Survival Ascended: How to make Gasoline

There are two necessary ingredients to make Gasoline in Ark: Survival Ascended as you need Hide and Oil for crafting.

Hide is easy to gather and can be collected by most creatures found in the world of Ark: Survival Ascended but Oil can be slightly trickier. In some maps, like The Island, you can find Oil nodes to harvest but in Scorched Earth you need to locate Oil Veins.

Gasoline is made in either a Refining Forge or an Industrial Forge. To begin with, you have to use the Refining Forge and require five pieces of Hide and six pieces of Oil to create one piece of Gasoline. With an Industrial Forge, you can craft up to 100 pieces of Gasoline at a time.

Though the Industrial Forge is much more effective at creating Gasoline quickly, it is far more costly to build and can only be unlocked by reaching Survivor Level 80 by spending 90 Engram Points for the recipe.

An Industrial Forge also requires Gasoline to run, whereas a Refining Forge can run on just wood. To begin with, just use a Refining Forge for your Gasoline needs and, if you need to create a larger amount in one go, build additional Refining Forges.

Eventually, you will make the jump up to the Industrial Forge to speed up the crafting process for Metal Ingots and similar, but it shouldn’t be rushed.

