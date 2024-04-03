Category:
Ark

How to go third or first-person mode in Ark: Survival Ascended

Switching perspectives in Ark is easier than you think.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 03:32 am
A promotional image for the Fasolasuchus in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth DLC.
Image via Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Ascended lets you choose between first and third-person modes so you can personalize your experience. It isn’t immediately clear how to do this, though, which can be a little frustrating. 

Recommended Videos

If you want to switch up your perspective as you play, keep reading, as we’ll explain how to change between third and first-person mode in Ark: Survival Ascended

How to switch between third and first-person in Ark: Survival Ascended

PC

Man standing next to tamed Quetzal in ARK: Survival Ascended
Third-person has its charms, but sometimes you want to get fully immersed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To switch perspectives on PC, all you need to do is scroll your mouse wheel. This will instantly switch perspectives. If you want to switch back to third-person from first, scroll with the wheel again. 

Xbox

Console players have a few more steps to switch perspectives, but it isn’t too complicated. Hold down the Select button to bring up a radial wheel with various commands. Navigate to the top-left corner of the wheel, and you will see a command that says Toggle first-person or Toggle third-person, depending on your current perspective.

Hover over that option and select it, and the camera angle will change. To change back to your previous perspective, press Select to bring up the radial wheel once more, then choose the Toggle option again.

PlayStation 5 

A first-person point of view of an axe with dinosaurs off in the distance in ARK: Survival Ascended.
First-person perspective is ideal if you want to feel like a proper dino-riding caveman. Image via Studio Wildcard

Switching perspectives on PlayStation 5 is similar to Xbox. The only difference is you have to hold down the Touchpad to bring up the radial wheel. When the wheel is on-screen, you’ll see the same Toggle first-person or Toggle third-person option. Simply select it to change perspective.

That’s all you need to know about switching perspectives in Ark: Survival Ascended. Changing between third and first-person perspectives is a must, as certain views offer better immersion for players who like to get stuck into the world. Not only that, but you can also get a better lay of the land with certain perspectives. Thankfully, Survival Ascended offers a quick and easy way to change perspectives with no hassle. 

