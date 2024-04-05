How to get Sulfur in Scorched Earth – Ark: Survival Ascended

Scorched Earth‘s arrival in Ark: Survival Ascended has introduced a wealth of new content, including Sulfur—and we’re here to tell you how to get your hands on this vital material.

Sulfur is an important resource introduced in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended. Sulfur is required as a crafting material for various items, is used to tame Rock Elementals, and serves as food for a tamed Phoenix.

If you’re on the hunt for Sulfur on Scorched Earth, we’ve got all the details you need.

Scorched Earth Sulfur locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Head to the mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sulfur is found in Sulfur Deposits in Scorched Earth that are typically found high in the mountains on the map. Due to strong, aggressive creatures that occupy the same areas, it can be tricky to gather early in the game.

Tame an Argentavis for quick access to the mountains in Scorched Earth and scout the deposits from a safe distance. Smaller creatures can be grabbed by the Argentavis and dropped away from the area, providing safety while you harvest the resource. If you choose this route, use a Metal or Stone Pick on the deposits.

The best way to harvest Sulfur is using a tamed Ankylosaurus or Mantis, both of which result in a higher yield. A tamed Argentavis can carry an Ankylosaurus but you need a tamed Wyvern to carry a Mantis.

You can also obtain Sulfur by killing Rock Elementals or Wyverns on Scorched Earth but this approach is not recommended due to the amount of time and effort it can take to defeat one of these foes.

