How to find Ark: Survival Ascended Xbox-only official servers

After several delays, Ark: Survival Ascended is finally available on Xbox Series X|S and, while crossplay is available, you can stick to console only if you prefer.

Alongside the launch of Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox, developer Studio Wildcard also introduced a range of servers specifically catered for players that are not on PC.

However, given the vast amount of Ark servers that exist, they can be difficult to locate if you don’t know exactly what to do. Fear not though, as we’re here to help.

How to find Xbox-only servers on Ark: Survival Ascended

An easy task to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Technically, Xbox-only official servers for Ark: Survival Ascended do not exist, and are instead console-only servers—meaning PlayStation 5 players can also access them once the game launches in early December.

These servers will not be available for players on PC, which means they will be free some any PC exploits that may be found but, more significantly, will allow console players a place to get started having seen the game launch nearly a month later than PC.

In order to find console-only servers in Ark: Survival Ascended, click on “Join Game” on the main menu and navigate to the “Official” tab—which is where servers hosted by Studio Wildcard themselves are found.

Now scroll to the search bar in the top-right of the screen and enter “Console”. Once loaded, a list of console-exclusive servers in Ark: Survival Ascended will display and can be joined in the same way you would usually.

It’s worth remembering that the console-only servers are for PvP and Small Tribes only and, currently, there are no PvE console-only official servers.