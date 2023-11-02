How to find and tame a Carcharodontosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Carcharodontosaurus is a powerful dinosaur in Ark: Survival Ascended that you can tame to have at your disposal, though you’ll have your work cut out.

Taming a Carcharodontosaurus requires a specific taming method unlike any other creature, which can usually simply be knocked out and fed meat.

There’s no such joy with a Carcharodontosaurus, however, which requires you to put in a lot more effort.

Where to find a Carcharodontosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Head for the hills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Carcharodontosaurus can be found in the mountains on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended and are most easily located on the volcano.

However, this can create problems with taming as they are dangerous areas that are full of other aggressive creatures that will hunt you, or get into a fight with the Carcharodontosaurus itself.

Make sure you have plenty of armor for protection and, ideally, a high-level carnivore tame for protection.

How to tame a Carcharodontosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Carcharodontosaurus has a unique taming method in Ark: Survival Ascended and, unlike the majority of other carnivores, cannot be tamed via violent knock-out methods.

Instead, you must kill other wild creatures and drag the corpses towards the Carcharodontosaurus to gain trust.

However, this is complicated further by the fact that many creatures have too high a drag weight, so cannot be used, while the areas that Carcharodontosaurus are in usually have other creatures that will try to eat the kill—particularly Argentavis’.

Therefore, I advise clearing the area of any carnivores that will eat the kill you are presenting, particularly as most of these have bodies that cannot be dragged by your Survivor anyway.

Feeding time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Previously, a Cryopod method was used to bring baby dinos to the Carcharodontosaurus in Ark, but they cannot be accessed yet without mods. However, it’s now possible to find wild baby dinos that can be killed and fed to the Carcharodontosaurus.

You will know when a Carcharodontosaurus has accepted your kill when it rears its head up and sniffs the air. When you see this happen, drop the body and retreat. If the kill is not enough to fill the trust meter, it may attack you, so be prepared and get ready to bring another kill.

Once the trust meter is filled, the Carcharodontosaurus will allow you to ride them. You must now kill other creatures while mounted to fill the taming meter. After a while, you may be thrown off the back and must repeat the process from the beginning.

You will lose taming effectiveness if the Carcharodontosaurus sustains damage while you are riding it. Once tamed, you will need a saddle to ride the Carcharodontosaurus again.