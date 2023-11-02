Can you tame a Griffin in Ark: Survival Ascended?

The Griffin is one of Ark’s most iconic flying mounts, which explains why many of you might want to pin its whereabouts and tame the beast in Ark: Survival Ascended—the latest addition to the franchise.

Characterized as a lion trapped in the head and wings of a predatory bird, the Griffin is a mythological creature, known for the exceptional support it provides in the air and on the ground. To tame it is the real challenge as the creature puts up a formidable fight.

Read on to find out whether the Griffin is tameable in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Is the Griffin available to tame in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Launched in early access on Oct. 25, Ark: Survival Ascended brings a plethora of new features and a huge graphical leap, but it also has a lot in common with its prequel, Survival Evolved. Both games share a huge collection of creatures, so it’s natural for players to expect Griffin, being one of the most popular mounts in Evolved, to be there in Ascended as well.

A Griffin dossier. Image via Ark: Survival Evolved Wiki

Unfortunately, the Griffin doesn’t inhabit Ark: Survival Ascended’s The Island map—yet—so you won’t spot it in the wild. That leaves you with no wild Griffin to tame or reap the benefits of in Ascended.

I tried bringing a Griffin to life using the admin commands, but the game returned a message saying the creature can’t be spawned using admin commands.

Is there any way to spawn a Griffin in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Ark: Survival Ascended launched with just one map—The Island—which isn’t a Griffin habitat, so it makes sense for the creature to not be available. That said, if you’re hellbent on getting one now, you can download a mod for it.

You can find one on Curse Forge that lets you spawn Mountain Griffins using The Island spawns in Ark: Survival Ascended. More Griffin kinds will be added in the future, but for now, you can only get the mountain beasts.

When will the wild Griffin spawn be made available in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Griffin lovers shouldn’t lose hope because Ark: Survival Ascended will receive DLCs, and new creatures along with it, in the future.

In Ark: Survival Evolved, the Griffin was exclusive to the Ragnarök, Crystal Isles, and Lost Island map expansions and these are yet to be released for Ascended. Griffins will likely be added to the game as a wild spawn in the future.

We’ll update this story once things change. Until then, you can check out the 10 best tames available on the Ascended’s The Island map—they might not be the Griffin, but they are incredibly good options.