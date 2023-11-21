Ark Survival Ascended Xbox price: How much does it cost?

What is the price of predators and playtime?

A remake of Ark: Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard’s Ark: Survival Ascended is available on Xbox. If you want to know how much it will cost to hunt creatures and enjoy open-world features, here’s the price point.

It’s been a few years since the original Ark: Survival Evolved walked the Earth. Now, it’s time for the future, as Ark: Survival Ascended casts off the shackles of its prehistoric look and reinvents itself with a modern look in 2023—but at what cost?

As it is a remake, it was expected that Ark: Survival Ascended wouldn’t be a full-price release. The developers have addressed this topic, and here’s a brief explainer on the survival game’s price on Xbox.

How much does Ark: Survival Ascended cost on Xbox?

I would like one copy of Ark: Survival Ascended, please. Screenshot by Studio Wildcard

Officially, Ark: Survival Ascended looks to cost $44.99 on Xbox Series X|S.

It’s fair to say that there’s been a hefty amount of confusion about the Xbox price tag for Ark: Survival Ascended, due to conflicting information.

According to a pinned message on the official Ark: Survival Ascended Discord: “ARK: Survival Ascended will now be launching at an Early Access price point of $44.99 with a launch-discount bringing it to $39.99.

However, right now on Steam, the remake is currently being advertised at $44.99 and £37.99. Until we officially see the discount price appear, for the time being, we’ll have to go under the assumption that Ark: Survival Ascended will be $44.99.

The PlayStation status situation for Ark: Survival Ascended is slightly different, will it even be on the console at all?