Ark: Survival Ascended PS5 release date finally confirmed after multiple delays

The day has finally arrived for PlayStation gamers: After several delays, we now know when Ark: Survival Ascended will finally be available to play.

On Nov. 30, the gates will finally open, letting PS5 gamers purchase and download the fresh release, but don’t expect things to be so smooth. Despite having already launched on PC and Xbox consoles, and having many of the bug issues resolved, some are still expected to show up on PlayStation.

The road might be a little bumpy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The join failure issue that happened on both PC and Xbox will be happening on PlayStation at launch, Studio Wildcard confirmed in a post. This is because the update to fix it hasn’t yet gone through PlayStation certification, and we’d assume that there will be some other issues in a similar situation.

The good news is that fixes for these problems are coming, and you’ll still be able to play Ark: Survival Ascended despite them. The wait for PlayStation gamers has been long. The first time this version of Ark launched was back on Oct. 25 for PC, and while Xbox did get delayed several times also, eventually that version landed on Nov. 21. When the PlayStation version drops, that will be it for the launch woes of Studio Wildcard, and they’ll be able to shift their focus to rolling out updates.

Annoyingly, Survival Ascended isn’t a free upgrade for the Ark game we all know and love. You’ll need to purchase it separately from the PlayStation store at a cost of $50. While it’s a newly polished look for the original title, sadly, it’s not the free upgrade that we were all hoping for. Still, if you’ve been addicted to Ark, then Survival Ascended looks like the best way to play.

Ark: Survival Ascended will land on the PlayStation store on Nov. 30 at 9 am PT, so make sure you’ve got storage space, as this game is a bulky one.