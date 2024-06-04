Ark Survival Ascended: All Color ID codes listed

ARK: Survival Ascended allows you to change the colors of your animals at will, but if you want every color option, then you’re going to have to find all the color ID codes available in the game.
That’s where we come in, as we’re going to be looking at every single color ID code in ARK: Survival Ascended so you can change your animals, from a Quetzal to an Otter, to any color your heart desires. Once you have your ID code, all you need to do is look at the creature whose color you wish to change and input this console command: setTargetDinoColor <region> <color ID>
Make a note of this command so you can start changing the colors of your creatures with the codes below.
All Color ID codes in ARK: Survival Ascended
Color ID code list
|Color ID
|Color
|1
|Red
|2
|Blue
|3
|Green
|4
|Yellow
|5
|Cyan
|6
|Magenta
|7
|Light Green
|8
|Light Grey
|9
|Light Brown
|
|10
|Light Orange
|11
|Light Yellow
|12
|Light Red
|13
|Dark Grey
|14
|Black
|15
|Brown
|16
|Dark Green
|17
|Dark Red
|18
|White
|19
|Dino Light Red
|
|20
|Dino Dark Red
|21
|Dino Light Orange
|22
|Dino Dark Orange
|23
|Dino Light Yellow
|24
|Dino Dark Yellow
|25
|Dino Light Green
|26
|Dino Medium Green
|27
|Dino Dark Green
|28
|Dino Light Blue
|29
|Dino Dark Blue
|
|30
|Dino Light Purple
|31
|Dino Dark Purple
|32
|Dino Light Brown
|33
|Dino Medium Brown
|34
|Dino Dark Brown
|35
|Dino Darker Grey
|36
|Dino Albino
|37
|Big Foot 0
|38
|Big Foot 4
|39
|Big Foot 5
|
|40
|Wolf Fur
|41
|Dark Wolf Fur
|42
|Dragon Base 0
|43
|Dragon Base 1
|44
|Dragon Fire
|45
|Dragon Green 0
|46
|Dragon Green 1
|47
|Dragon Green 2
|48
|Dragon Green 3
|49
|Wyvern Purple 0
|
|50
|Wyvern Purple 1
|51
|Wyvern Blue 0
|52
|Wyvern Blue 1
|53
|Dino Medium Blue
|54
|Dino Deep Blue
|55
|Near White
|56
|Near Black
|57
|Dark Turquoise
|58
|Medium Turquoise
|59
|Turquoise
|
|60
|Green Slate
|61
|Sage
|62
|Dark Warm Gray
|63
|Medium Warm Gray
|64
|Light Warm Gray
|65
|Dark Cement
|66
|Light Cement
|67
|Light Pink
|68
|Deep Pink
|69
|Dark Violet
|
|70
|Dark Magenta
|71
|Burnt Sienna
|72
|Medium Autumn
|73
|Vermilion
|74
|Coral
|75
|Orange
|76
|Peach
|77
|Light Autumn
|78
|Mustard
|79
|Actual Black
|
|80
|Midnight Blue
|81
|Dark Blue
|82
|Black Sands
|83
|Lemon Lime
|84
|Mint
|85
|Jade
|86
|Pine Green
|87
|Spruce Green
|88
|Leaf Green
|89
|Dark Lavender
|
|90
|Medium Lavender
|91
|Lavender
|92
|Dark Teal
|93
|Medium Teal
|94
|Teal
|95
|Powder Blue
|96
|Glacial
|97
|Cammo
|98
|Dry Moss
|99
|Custard
|100
|Cream
Dye coloring ID code list
You can also get various dye colorings in ARK: Survival Ascended, which offer even more colors for your creatures, so let’s check out those codes too. The console command for these colorings is the same one we mentioned above.
|Coloring Dye ID
|Coloring Dye
|128
|Burn
|129
|Scab
|130
|Gore
|131
|Red
|132
|Tulip
|133
|Salmon
|134
|Incense
|135
|Edocha
|136
|Bronze
|
|137
|Terracotta
|138
|Windsor
|139
|Orange
|140
|Cantaloupe
|141
|Peach
|142
|Latte
|143
|Dirt
|144
|Drab
|145
|Olive
|146
|Citron
|
|147
|Yellow
|148
|Canary
|149
|Buttermilk
|150
|Khaki
|151
|Mold
|152
|Swamp
|153
|Avocado
|154
|Orc
|155
|Chartreuse
|156
|Menthol
|
|157
|Nyanza
|158
|Putrescence
|159
|Filth
|160
|Nori
|161
|Hunter
|162
|Emerald
|163
|Green
|164
|Mint
|165
|Pistachio
|166
|Celadon
|
|167
|Chateau
|168
|Jungle
|169
|Forest
|170
|Lagoon
|171
|Spring
|172
|Aquamarine
|173
|Seafoam
|174
|Turquoise
|175
|Shamrock
|176
|Mariana
|
|177
|Skobeloff
|178
|Teal
|179
|Cyan
|180
|Electricity
|181
|Celeste
|182
|Crystal
|183
|Ocean
|184
|Cetecean
|185
|Prussian
|186
|Sapphire
|
|187
|Azure
|188
|Babyblue
|189
|Cornflower
|190
|Overcast
|191
|Moonstone
|192
|Midnight
|193
|Navy
|194
|Cobalt
|195
|Blue
|196
|Denim
|
|197
|Ice
|198
|Frost
|199
|Deepfreeze
|200
|Twilight
|201
|Eminence
|202
|Indigo
|203
|Violet
|204
|Lilac
|205
|Lavender
|206
|Mauve
|
|207
|Royalty
|208
|Eggplant
|209
|Plum
|210
|Purple
|211
|Magenta
|212
|Pink
|213
|Cottoncandy
|214
|Orchid
|215
|Bruise
|216
|Raisin
|
|217
|Tyrian
|218
|Lust
|219
|Fuschia
|220
|Flamingo
|221
|Valentine
|222
|Kobi
|223
|Rouge
|224
|Black
|225
|Shadow
|226
|Charcoal
|
|227
|Gunmetal
|228
|Slate
|229
|Steel
|230
|Grey
|231
|Silver
|232
|Wisp
|233
|White
|234
|Mud
|235
|Bark
|236
|Brown
|
|237
|Leather
|238
|Camel
|239
|Tan
|240
|Sand
|241
|Parchment
|242
|Cream
|243
|Brick
|244
|Tangerine
|245
|Gold
|246
|Mustard
|247
|Craggy Dew
|248
|Grass
|249
|Stream
|250
|Marine
|251
|Haze
|252
|Dusk
|253
|Thistle
|254
|Bubblegum