dinosaur in ark survival ascended
Image via Studio Wildcard
Category:
Ark

Ark Survival Ascended: All Color ID codes listed

All the colors of the rainbow
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 03:21 pm

ARK: Survival Ascended allows you to change the colors of your animals at will, but if you want every color option, then you’re going to have to find all the color ID codes available in the game. 

Recommended Videos

That’s where we come in, as we’re going to be looking at every single color ID code in ARK: Survival Ascended so you can change your animals, from a Quetzal to an Otter, to any color your heart desires. Once you have your ID code, all you need to do is look at the creature whose color you wish to change and input this console command: setTargetDinoColor <region> <color ID>

Make a note of this command so you can start changing the colors of your creatures with the codes below. 

All Color ID codes in ARK: Survival Ascended

An otter looking at the camera in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Why wouldn’t you want to make this little guy as colorful as a rainbow? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Color ID code list

Color IDColor
1Red
2Blue
3Green
4Yellow
5Cyan
6Magenta
7Light Green
8Light Grey
9Light Brown
10Light Orange
11Light Yellow
12Light Red
13Dark Grey
14Black
15Brown
16Dark Green
17Dark Red
18White
19Dino Light Red
20Dino Dark Red
21Dino Light Orange
22Dino Dark Orange
23Dino Light Yellow
24Dino Dark Yellow
25Dino Light Green
26Dino Medium Green
27Dino Dark Green
28Dino Light Blue
29Dino Dark Blue
30Dino Light Purple
31Dino Dark Purple
32Dino Light Brown
33Dino Medium Brown
34Dino Dark Brown
35Dino Darker Grey
36Dino Albino
37Big Foot 0
38Big Foot 4
39Big Foot 5
40Wolf Fur
41Dark Wolf Fur
42Dragon Base 0
43Dragon Base 1
44Dragon Fire
45Dragon Green 0
46Dragon Green 1
47Dragon Green 2
48Dragon Green 3
49Wyvern Purple 0
50Wyvern Purple 1
51Wyvern Blue 0
52Wyvern Blue 1
53Dino Medium Blue
54Dino Deep Blue
55Near White
56Near Black
57Dark Turquoise
58Medium Turquoise
59Turquoise
60Green Slate
61Sage
62Dark Warm Gray
63Medium Warm Gray
64Light Warm Gray
65Dark Cement
66Light Cement
67Light Pink
68Deep Pink
69Dark Violet
70Dark Magenta
71Burnt Sienna
72Medium Autumn
73Vermilion
74Coral
75Orange
76Peach
77Light Autumn
78Mustard
79Actual Black
80Midnight Blue
81Dark Blue
82Black Sands
83Lemon Lime
84Mint
85Jade
86Pine Green
87Spruce Green
88Leaf Green
89Dark Lavender
90Medium Lavender
91Lavender
92Dark Teal
93Medium Teal
94Teal
95Powder Blue
96Glacial
97Cammo
98Dry Moss
99Custard
100Cream

Dye coloring ID code list

You can also get various dye colorings in ARK: Survival Ascended, which offer even more colors for your creatures, so let’s check out those codes too. The console command for these colorings is the same one we mentioned above. 

Coloring Dye IDColoring Dye
128Burn
129Scab
130Gore
131Red
132Tulip
133Salmon
134Incense
135Edocha
136Bronze
137Terracotta
138Windsor
139Orange
140Cantaloupe
141Peach
142Latte
143Dirt
144Drab
145Olive
146Citron
147Yellow
148Canary
149Buttermilk
150Khaki
151Mold
152Swamp
153Avocado
154Orc
155Chartreuse
156Menthol
157Nyanza
158Putrescence
159Filth
160Nori
161Hunter
162Emerald
163Green
164Mint
165Pistachio
166Celadon
167Chateau
168Jungle
169Forest
170Lagoon
171Spring
172Aquamarine
173Seafoam
174Turquoise
175Shamrock
176Mariana
177Skobeloff
178Teal
179Cyan
180Electricity
181Celeste
182Crystal
183Ocean
184Cetecean
185Prussian
186Sapphire
187Azure
188Babyblue
189Cornflower
190Overcast
191Moonstone
192Midnight
193Navy
194Cobalt
195Blue
196Denim
197Ice
198Frost
199Deepfreeze
200Twilight
201Eminence
202Indigo
203Violet
204Lilac
205Lavender
206Mauve
207Royalty
208Eggplant
209Plum
210Purple
211Magenta
212Pink
213Cottoncandy
214Orchid
215Bruise
216Raisin
217Tyrian
218Lust
219Fuschia
220Flamingo
221Valentine
222Kobi
223Rouge
224Black
225Shadow
226Charcoal
227Gunmetal
228Slate
229Steel
230Grey
231Silver
232Wisp
233White
234Mud
235Bark
236Brown
237Leather
238Camel
239Tan
240Sand
241Parchment
242Cream
243Brick
244Tangerine
245Gold
246Mustard
247Craggy Dew
248Grass
249Stream
250Marine
251Haze
252Dusk
253Thistle
254Bubblegum
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Cryptic Ark: Survival Ascended tease sparks Power Rangers crossover theory
A teaser for the Ark: Survival Ascended x Power Rangers crossover.
A teaser for the Ark: Survival Ascended x Power Rangers crossover.
A teaser for the Ark: Survival Ascended x Power Rangers crossover.
Category: Ark
Ark
Cryptic Ark: Survival Ascended tease sparks Power Rangers crossover theory
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article When does Ark 2 release?
An in-game scene from Ark 2
An in-game scene from Ark 2
An in-game scene from Ark 2
Category: Ark
Ark
When does Ark 2 release?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to find and tame an Ovis in Ark: Survival Ascended
ovis in ark survival ascended
ovis in ark survival ascended
ovis in ark survival ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame an Ovis in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Cryptic Ark: Survival Ascended tease sparks Power Rangers crossover theory
A teaser for the Ark: Survival Ascended x Power Rangers crossover.
Category: Ark
Ark
Cryptic Ark: Survival Ascended tease sparks Power Rangers crossover theory
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article When does Ark 2 release?
An in-game scene from Ark 2
Category: Ark
Ark
When does Ark 2 release?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to find and tame an Ovis in Ark: Survival Ascended
ovis in ark survival ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to find and tame an Ovis in Ark: Survival Ascended
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 23, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.