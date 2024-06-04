Ark Survival Ascended: All Color ID codes listed

ARK: Survival Ascended allows you to change the colors of your animals at will, but if you want every color option, then you’re going to have to find all the color ID codes available in the game.

That’s where we come in, as we’re going to be looking at every single color ID code in ARK: Survival Ascended so you can change your animals, from a Quetzal to an Otter, to any color your heart desires. Once you have your ID code, all you need to do is look at the creature whose color you wish to change and input this console command: setTargetDinoColor <region> <color ID>

Make a note of this command so you can start changing the colors of your creatures with the codes below.

All Color ID codes in ARK: Survival Ascended

Why wouldn’t you want to make this little guy as colorful as a rainbow? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Color ID code list

Color ID Color 1 Red 2 Blue 3 Green 4 Yellow 5 Cyan 6 Magenta 7 Light Green 8 Light Grey 9 Light Brown 10 Light Orange 11 Light Yellow 12 Light Red 13 Dark Grey 14 Black 15 Brown 16 Dark Green 17 Dark Red 18 White 19 Dino Light Red 20 Dino Dark Red 21 Dino Light Orange 22 Dino Dark Orange 23 Dino Light Yellow 24 Dino Dark Yellow 25 Dino Light Green 26 Dino Medium Green 27 Dino Dark Green 28 Dino Light Blue 29 Dino Dark Blue 30 Dino Light Purple 31 Dino Dark Purple 32 Dino Light Brown 33 Dino Medium Brown 34 Dino Dark Brown 35 Dino Darker Grey 36 Dino Albino 37 Big Foot 0 38 Big Foot 4 39 Big Foot 5 40 Wolf Fur 41 Dark Wolf Fur 42 Dragon Base 0 43 Dragon Base 1 44 Dragon Fire 45 Dragon Green 0 46 Dragon Green 1 47 Dragon Green 2 48 Dragon Green 3 49 Wyvern Purple 0 50 Wyvern Purple 1 51 Wyvern Blue 0 52 Wyvern Blue 1 53 Dino Medium Blue 54 Dino Deep Blue 55 Near White 56 Near Black 57 Dark Turquoise 58 Medium Turquoise 59 Turquoise 60 Green Slate 61 Sage 62 Dark Warm Gray 63 Medium Warm Gray 64 Light Warm Gray 65 Dark Cement 66 Light Cement 67 Light Pink 68 Deep Pink 69 Dark Violet 70 Dark Magenta 71 Burnt Sienna 72 Medium Autumn 73 Vermilion 74 Coral 75 Orange 76 Peach 77 Light Autumn 78 Mustard 79 Actual Black 80 Midnight Blue 81 Dark Blue 82 Black Sands 83 Lemon Lime 84 Mint 85 Jade 86 Pine Green 87 Spruce Green 88 Leaf Green 89 Dark Lavender 90 Medium Lavender 91 Lavender 92 Dark Teal 93 Medium Teal 94 Teal 95 Powder Blue 96 Glacial 97 Cammo 98 Dry Moss 99 Custard 100 Cream

Dye coloring ID code list

You can also get various dye colorings in ARK: Survival Ascended, which offer even more colors for your creatures, so let’s check out those codes too. The console command for these colorings is the same one we mentioned above.

Coloring Dye ID Coloring Dye 128 Burn 129 Scab 130 Gore 131 Red 132 Tulip 133 Salmon 134 Incense 135 Edocha 136 Bronze 137 Terracotta 138 Windsor 139 Orange 140 Cantaloupe 141 Peach 142 Latte 143 Dirt 144 Drab 145 Olive 146 Citron 147 Yellow 148 Canary 149 Buttermilk 150 Khaki 151 Mold 152 Swamp 153 Avocado 154 Orc 155 Chartreuse 156 Menthol 157 Nyanza 158 Putrescence 159 Filth 160 Nori 161 Hunter 162 Emerald 163 Green 164 Mint 165 Pistachio 166 Celadon 167 Chateau 168 Jungle 169 Forest 170 Lagoon 171 Spring 172 Aquamarine 173 Seafoam 174 Turquoise 175 Shamrock 176 Mariana 177 Skobeloff 178 Teal 179 Cyan 180 Electricity 181 Celeste 182 Crystal 183 Ocean 184 Cetecean 185 Prussian 186 Sapphire 187 Azure 188 Babyblue 189 Cornflower 190 Overcast 191 Moonstone 192 Midnight 193 Navy 194 Cobalt 195 Blue 196 Denim 197 Ice 198 Frost 199 Deepfreeze 200 Twilight 201 Eminence 202 Indigo 203 Violet 204 Lilac 205 Lavender 206 Mauve 207 Royalty 208 Eggplant 209 Plum 210 Purple 211 Magenta 212 Pink 213 Cottoncandy 214 Orchid 215 Bruise 216 Raisin 217 Tyrian 218 Lust 219 Fuschia 220 Flamingo 221 Valentine 222 Kobi 223 Rouge 224 Black 225 Shadow 226 Charcoal 227 Gunmetal 228 Slate 229 Steel 230 Grey 231 Silver 232 Wisp 233 White 234 Mud 235 Bark 236 Brown 237 Leather 238 Camel 239 Tan 240 Sand 241 Parchment 242 Cream 243 Brick 244 Tangerine 245 Gold 246 Mustard 247 Craggy Dew 248 Grass 249 Stream 250 Marine 251 Haze 252 Dusk 253 Thistle 254 Bubblegum

