Why is Olympus not in Apex Legends right now?

For those gamers who love fast-paced, action-heavy, FPS titles, Apex Legends is filled to the brim with detailed maps allowing speedy gameplay and dangerous situations to get yourself stuck into. There are several maps in the title’s catalog, and each one brings its own unique gameplay to the scene.

But one of the maps fans wanted to make its long-awaited and triumphant return has yet to grace servers so far this season due to errors.

Apex devs have replaced the planned Olympus reintegration with ol’ faithful World’s Edge, and fans aren’t entirely sure why. Olympus was a map fans were eager to see a return in all its glory, but it seems it might need more time in the oven.

Why can’t I play Olympus in Apex Legends?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Toward the latter part of Apex season 15, the clouds were meant to part, revealing the floating city back in playlists. However, players have noticed the map is nowhere to be found.

Apex has had Olympus disabled due as a result of bugs plaguing matches. While the devs are working on these issues, they’ve taken the battlefield out of rotation.

“We’ve gone ahead pushed out (sic) a playlist update that removes Olympus from rotation and replaces it with World’s Edge,” Respawn tweeted. “This will allow us to continue to work on the issue without impacting gameplay.”

Update: We've gone ahead pushed out a playlist update that removes Olympus from rotation and replaces it with World's Edge. This will allow us to continue to work on the issue without impacting gameplay. https://t.co/u3gO70TkRg — Respawn (@Respawn) January 19, 2023

The pesky new Apex bug originated after the latest rank split update on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It mainly appeared with error codes like “Engine Error.” By the sounds of it, the bug solely impacts players on Olympus, so the map had to be removed so players can still enjoy the game while they wait.

Odds are, the devs will bring Olympus back soon. Unfortunately, you’ll have to stick with World’s Edge for a little while longer while they iron out the map’s kinks.

Read: Olympus has fallen: Apex disables ranked map to work on bug fixes