When is the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Season One Playoffs?

The Hyperluxe Oversight circuit is one of the biggest third-party Apex Legends tournaments to exist since the days of GLL’s seasonal tournaments. Staged in a similar manner to the Apex Legends Global Series, the regular season is divided into splits, with teams qualifying for the playoffs with their results during the splits.

Of course, it’s not quite that simple. Instead of a steady roster of teams that are vying the qualify for these split playoffs, teams have to earn their spot in the weekly main events where they can earn points for the standings that qualify them to playoffs, as well as earn some money.

The top 10 teams from each week’s main event automatically qualify for the main event the next week, while the bottom 10 teams are pitted against 10 challenger squads in a qualifying tournament every week to make that week’s main event.

So, unlike the ALGS Pro League, there are not just one or two chances a year to compete with the best teams. Participation is earned every single week, and only the best and most consistent teams get their shot at the main event on any given day.

By the end of each split, those teams that have accumulated the most points in the main events over the course of the split are pitted against each other in a two-day playoff to determine the split winners and the biggest earners for that regular season. While there are two splits planned for the inaugural season of the Oversight circuit, the first split is quickly approaching its end.

Several teams have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs, but the last few spots are still up for grabs with several teams vying to be the final teams included in the playoffs.

So, just when can you expect to see the Apex playoffs for the very first split of Oversight play? Lucky for you, we’ve got the answers you need below.

Hyperluxe Oversight Apex circuit playoffs schedule

The playoffs for the first split of the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex circuit are scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4. There’s still one more week of regular season play to be completed before the field of competitors for the playoffs is set, but most teams currently in the top 20 of the standings have virtually guaranteed themselves a place in the playoffs.