Updated Hyperluxe Oversight season one standings

All the scores and standings you need.

Caustic and Wraith wear brand-new battle pass skins.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

While most fans of the professional Apex Legends scene are chomping at the bit to get the full Apex Legends Global Series back underway, there are other tournaments out there that are going on as well. One of the biggest third-party tournaments is going on right now: the Oversight Apex circuit, sponsored by Hyperluxe.

Created by two of North America’s most well-known tournament organizers, ChronoCreative and TSM’s minustempo, the Oversight circuit seeks to give teams a tournament setting with a sizable prize pool that will help pad out the NA pro scene with a consistent tournament series outside of the ALGS.

Organized into multiple splits with playoffs occurring at the end of each split, teams compete to qualify for weekly tournaments and then go up against the best of the best for cash prizes and playoff points to determine who will fight for the biggest prize of them all. The first split comes with a $100,000 prize pool, making the circuit one of the most lucrative third-party series in the scene.

But as the split goes on, only the top 20 teams eventually qualify for the playoffs. Here’s what the leaderboards currently look like.

Hyperluxe Oversight season one, split one standings

TeamPoints
FirstTeam Liquid96
SecondNRG94
ThirdFURIA74
FourthLuminosity Gaming64
FifthG264
SixthSpacestation Gaming62
SeventhTSM58
EighthFree Agent Turtles55
NinthMPL52
10thCloud950
11thComplexity49
12thCLG37
13thOpTic33
14thASS27
15thSentinels26
16thFirst Attempt26
17thTripods21
18thSZN18
19thAtlanta Premier16
20th100 Thieves14
↑ Top 20 advance to playoffs ↑
21stEsports Arena13
22ndBLVKHVND12
23rdNightmare10
24thE89
25thRakk Attack8
26thOxygen Esports7
27thBR Demonz4
28thDarkZero1
29thRedeem0
30thCasuals0
31stLos Demonios0