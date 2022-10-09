When is Apex Legends Season 15?

Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, with only a few weeks before fans learn more about Season 15. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next season are abundantly pouring in, suggesting the addition of a new Legend and a brand new battle royale map. Similarly, players are also expecting to see some massive changes to the meta, with incoming buffs and nerfs for several popular legends. Naturally, players are eager to know the start date for Apex Legends Season 15.

Season 14 introduced the Survivalist Sniper, Vantage, who has become quite a popular pick in both ranked and public matches. Likewise, players got to see another Collection Event in Season 14, featuring Loba’s Heirloom. Players are curious about all the changes coming to Apex Legends next season.

Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 15.

Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date

Apex Legends Season 15 is scheduled to start on November 1, 2022. The Season 14 battle pass has a countdown timer that shows exactly how many days are left for players to complete the battle pass. Players can also notice that the Fight or Fright event is scheduled to end around the same time. Although there is no official news from Respawn, fans can expect this to be the tentative starting date for Apex Legends Season 15. With a new season comes a new Legend, and players cannot wait to see who will join the Apex Games next. Similarly, most of the leaks surrounding Apex Legends Season 15 suggest that a new “Moon Map” will be added to the game.

Who will be the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 15?

Apex Legends Season 15 is called "Eclipse" and will launch on November 1st, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ryPiTrKJKM — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 9, 2022

According to leaks, Catalyst will be the new Legend arriving in Apex Legends Season 15. One of the biggest leaks in Apex history happened before Season 13 kicked off, revealing most of the characters coming to the game. Although these leaks featured unfinished versions of the Legends, players still got a fair idea about what to expect from the developers. Catalyst is expected to be a “builder” in Apex Legends, a character who can work around Ferrofluid to create structures.

While all of the information seen from the leaks are subject to change, here are the abilities players can expect to see from this Legend.