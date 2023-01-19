When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends start?

Respawn Entertainment is ready to add the mid-season Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends season 15 later this month, in order to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

There will be a limited new mode called Hardcore Royale during Celestial Sunrise, which is similar to Trios but with more intensity. In Hardcore Royale, players will be restricted to just white armor and the armor can’t be upgraded by looting, crafting, or dealing damage to other players. The helmets have also been removed, so be sure to hit your headshots before your opponent does.

In addition to these changes, the HUD will also be limited, armor won’t spawn in Deathboxes (no armor swapping), and Ring starts at max damage. Hardcore Royale will be limited to accounts that are level 20 or higher. This LTM will not disable the queue for regular trios, however, as it isn’t a takeover.

Along with the introduction of Hardcore Royale, there will be 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics to unlock, including Legendary skins for Octane, Pathfinder, Caustic, and Ash. You can exchange Apex Coins or Crafting Metals for all 24 items during the entire event.

The Celestial Sunrise event in Apex season 15 will have its own reward tracker in which you can grab up to 1,600 points per day of the event. The challenges of the Celestial Sunrise event will change daily and they stack with the Battle Pass, meaning you can complete multiple challengers simultaneously.

Finally, don’t forget to check the Store during the events as it will include limited-time offers like Lion’s Guard and Opalescent Bundles, on top of the Galactic Guardian Bundle (Jan. 24 to 27) and the Wise Warrior Bundle (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3). Here’s when the Celestial Sunrise event kicks off in Apex Legends.

Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends start date and time

The Celestial Sunrise event will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Like most Apex updates, it should begin at 12pm CT. In order to play, make sure that your internet connection is running properly and that your platform has downloaded the latest version of Apex Legends.