When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?

Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.

Hardcore Royale is the new game mode featured with Celestial Sunrise, offering a quicker and deadlier alternative to the standard battle royale. When playing the mode, the HUD will be limited and the loot pool has been adjusted to present new challenges for players.

In the limited time mode, all players spawn in with white armor, with no way to naturally loot more, evolve through damage, craft through replicators, or shield swap off of other players. Helmets are also completely removed from Hardcore Royale, and the Ring automatically starts at max damage, offering a faster time to kill for all squads participating.

Hardcore Royale will be limited to all accounts Level 20 and above, like Ranked, and is not a takeover mode, allowing players to switch back to normal trios and duos battle royale during the collection event.

The event will include 24 limited-time cosmetics and Celestial Sunrise Event Apex Packs, with the ability to buy all items with Apex Coins or Crafting Materials. The Legendary skins for the event include Octane, Pathfinder, Caustic, and Ash, along with the Jadeite Retribution Peacekeeper skin for players who collect all 24 items.

In the Store tab, additional limited-time offers and bundles will be available for the duration of the collection event, including the Lion’s Guard for Caustic and the Opalescent Serpent for Ash. The Galactic Guardian bundle featuring a Horizon and Alternator skin will run from Jan. 24 to 27th, while the Wise Warrior bundle for Bloodhound and the G7 Scout will be available from Jan. 31st to Feb. 3rd.

The Celestial Sunrise collection event will only be available for a finite amount of time, after which the collectibles will be unobtainable and the new game mode will be taken off the servers. Here is when the Celestial Sunrise event ends in Apex Legends.

Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end date and time

Apex’s Celestial Sunrise event will end on Feb. 7. Following past Apex updates, the event will conclude at 12pm CT, giving players two weeks to collect all the new cosmetics and enjoy the limited time game mode.

Once the event concludes, Respawn plans for two additional limited time modes to be released, including the Data Night duos game mode and The Heart Stealer limited time weapon.